Fortified Brands Emerges as Holding Company for Portfolio of Category-Leading Outdoor Living and Building Product Businesses

GARLAND, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortified Brands, a market growth and performance leader, announced today that it will own, operate and advance a portfolio of future-forward companies in the outdoor living and building product industries. Purpose-driven to build and invest in businesses that positively impact the world, Fortified Brands will provide centralized leadership and business operations to help its family of brands scale efficiently and compete more effectively.

The Fortified Brands portfolio includes Fortress Fence and Evolution Framing Products by Fortress Building Products, CUBIX Outdoors, Vioscapes and Saint Augustin. Fortified Brands supports these companies by providing entrepreneurial leadership, financial, supply chain, human resources, marketing, and behind-the-scenes operational support. Unlike passive holding structures, Fortified Brands will take an active leadership role in every company, building a strong organizational foundation that will ultimately help drive momentum and long-term success. This intentional model frees companies to remain focused on product innovation, sales, and customer service while benefiting from a shared infrastructure.

"Fortified Brands is a platform giving companies the structure, tools and operational support they need to unlock new opportunities for growth in today's ultra-competitive markets," said Chris Forsberg, CEO, Fortified Brands. "By supporting category innovation leaders with the resources they need to grow efficiently and effectively, we can help each brand scale responsibly and reach their full potential."

Recognized as a market growth and performance leader, Fortified Brands fosters and develops products, solutions and systems. As part of the leadership structure, Jeff Schulz has been named President of Fortified Brands, where he will oversee brand growth and execution while focusing on expanding the company's portfolio through new business acquisitions. To learn more about Fortified Brands and the company's strategic vision, visit FortifiedBrands.com.

About Fortified Brands

Fortified Brands builds, innovates with purpose and invests in businesses that positively impact the world, including Fortress Fence and Evolution Framing Products by Fortress Building Products, CUBIX Outdoors, Vioscapes and Saint Augustin, providing centralized leadership and operational support. By overseeing core functions, Fortified Brands inspires growth and enables businesses to focus on what matters most: delivering innovative products, driving sales and serving customers. By competing as a team, Fortified Brands provides the talent, tactics and trust that businesses need to operate smarter and unlock growth. Learn more about Fortified Brands' values and strategic vision at FortifiedBrands.com.

