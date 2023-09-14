Fortified Wine Market to increase by USD 5.2 billion between 2022 to 2027 | The rising consumption rate of wine is notably driving the fortified wine market.- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fortified wine market size is expected to grow by USD 5.2 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period. The rising consumption rate of wine is notably driving the fortified wine market. However, factors such as Negative perception associated with forfeited wines may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product type (sherry, port, vermouth, and others), Distribution Channel (Off-trade and On-trade) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fortified Wine Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The sherry segment will be significant during the forecast period. Its unique characteristics and high demand among wine enthusiasts worldwide cause sherry to hold a significant position in the global fortified wine market. Additionally, the unique flavor profile and food compatibility of sherry have made it a favorite among wine enthusiasts around the world. Also, its use as a cocktail ingredient has been renewed due to the growing demand for craft cocktails. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the sherry segment of the fortified wine market during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the Free PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Given its rich history and diverse wine-making regions, Europe has established itself as a key player in this industry. Furthermore, countries such as France , Italy , and Spain have been producing wine for centuries. Also, their expertise in winemaking is unrivaled. Such a expertise is reflected in the quality of the wines produced and has earned them a reputation for excellence. Hence, factors boost the growth of the fortified wine market in the European market during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The fortified wine market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Anchor Brewers and Distillers LLC, Bacardi Ltd., Campari Group, Contratto srl, DOWS Port, E. and J. Gallo Winery, Emilio Lustau S.A., Fonseca Port Wine, Fratelli Gancia and C. SpA, Mazurans Vineyards Ltd., Precept Wine, Ramos Pinto, Rhys and Rylee LLC, SOGEVINUS FINE WINES SA, Sogrape SGPS SA, Symington Family Estates Vinhos S.A., Taylors Port, The Great Wine Co., Vinbros and Co., Vinimark Trading Pty Ltd.

View the Free PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Fortified Wine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.31% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.48 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 49% Key countries US, France, Italy, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anchor Brewers and Distillers LLC, Bacardi Ltd., Campari Group, Contratto srl, DOWS Port, E. and J. Gallo Winery, Emilio Lustau S.A., Fonseca Port Wine, Fratelli Gancia and C. SpA, Mazurans Vineyards Ltd., Precept Wine, Ramos Pinto, Rhys and Rylee LLC, SOGEVINUS FINE WINES SA, Sogrape SGPS SA, Symington Family Estates Vinhos S.A., Taylors Port, The Great Wine Co., Vinbros and Co., and Vinimark Trading Pty Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

