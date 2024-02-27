Fortify and VARIOPRINT AG Forge Strategic Partnership

Revolutionizing the RF Space by Expanding RF Additive Manufacturing to Europe

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortify, an innovative additive manufacturing company enabling the design and production of advanced RF devices is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Varioprint AG, a leading PCB manufacturer based in Switzerland. This partnership marks a significant milestone as Fortify and Varioprint join forces to introduce this transformative RF design and manufacturing technology to the European market.

"As one of the world's premier RF & electronics manufacturers, VARIOPRINT is an ideal partner for us. I'm looking forward to leveraging our complementary leadership across both commercial and operational execution. Together, we are poised to redefine the possibilities in RF device manufacturing, particularly in the dynamic landscape of high-frequency communications and radar across commercial and defense" says Josh Martin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Fortify.

Karlo Delos Reyes, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer added "This partnership underscores our dedication to spearheading advancements tailored for the exponential growth of 5G applications and the imperative needs of defense communications. Together, we are not just shaping the future of technology; we are amplifying the possibilities, paving the way for a new era of connectivity and innovation in the dynamic 5G ecosystem, as well as fortifying the foundation of secure and resilient defense communications".

"At Varioprint, we are excited to join forces with Fortify to introduce new RF materials and applications to our European customers. Our shared dedication to innovation and manufacturing excellence positions us as leaders in delivering cutting-edge solutions. This partnership reflects our commitment to providing our clients with the latest advancements in technology and reinforces our position as a trusted partner in the electronics manufacturing industry," says Nicolas Härtsch, CEO at VARIOPRINT.

The benefits of this new partnership include:

Introduction of RADIX to the European Market: The collaboration between Fortify and Varioprint aims to bring the transformative new materials and applications to Varioprint's European customers innovating in commercial and defense communications, offering businesses and industries access to state-of-the-art RF devices with unmatched performance. mmWave Applications and Beyond: This partnership addresses the growing demand for advanced RF components that play a crucial role in the deployment of 5G networks across various sectors. Innovation and Manufacturing Excellence: Varioprint's longstanding commitment to innovation and manufacturing excellence, especially in advanced electronics, complements Fortify's forward-thinking approach. The combined strengths of both companies promise groundbreaking solutions for the European market.

About Fortify: Fortify is a full-stack materials science and additive manufacturing company based in Boston, MA. Its innovative Digital Composite Manufacturing (DCM) platform enables the production of complex structures with unique mechanical, electrical, thermal, and electromagnetic properties, revolutionizing the way advanced materials are developed and manufactured. For more information, visit www.3dfortify.com.

About Varioprint: VARIOPRINT is an RF electronics manufacturing company based in Switzerland, and a market leader for PCB technology in Europe. Their expertise of over 50 years in manufacturing, processes and materials provide innovative solutions, especially in the development and construction phase, and allows their customers a competitive edge. For more information, visit www.varioprint.com.

Nicole Grant

3DFortify

856-304-1520

ngrant@3dfortify.com

SOURCE Fortify