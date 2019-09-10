FortifyData Announces Appointment of New President and CEO

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FortifyData, a cybersecurity software company, today announced the appointment of a new CEO to drive growth of its one-of-a-kind cyber risk management platform. Bob Morrell, a pioneer in risk management software and serial entrepreneur, joins the company effective immediately. He was previously co-founder and CEO of Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management software.

Morrell is tasked with setting the strategic direction of the company and growing its global sales organization. He will also oversee the continuous deployment of FortifyData's cyber risk platform, which provides a "one-stop-shop" for companies looking to gain insight into their cybersecurity posture. Morrell will drive FortifyData to the next level of growth as they expand their platform capabilities.

"What excites me most about FortifyData is the opportunity we have to protect companies from their biggest risk: cyber crime. Ultimately, companies are looking for a platform that provides a clear line of sight to their cyber risk exposure with an integrated, holistic solution, and that's what we provide. It's not just the bigger companies that need help. I see a lot of opportunity to help businesses of all sizes to navigate this increasingly complex world of cybersecurity."

"We're thrilled to have Bob Morrell join the company. Bob has vast experience establishing and growing software technology companies and we're confident he can help us build on our solid foundation to take FortifyData to the next level. We are all excited about our future as we charge ahead to deliver the best cyber risk management platform in the world," remarked Victor Gamra, founder and CTO of FortifyData.

A renowned authority on enterprise software and cloud computing in the risk management and insurance industry, Bob has spent over 25 years building industry-leading companies. This current role marks the third time in Bob Morrell's career that he's been at the helm of a software company in Atlanta. His previous two companies, Riskonnect and Risk Laboratories, were successfully acquired by private equity firms Thoma Bravo and Symphony Technology Group, respectively.

Bob is a graduate of Georgia Tech and has twice won the Risk & Insurance Magazine Innovators Award. He is currently a board advisor to Riskonnect, a board member of Citiri, an advisor to Parmonic and W9Manager, and acts as a mentor to numerous other companies at ATDC Georgia Tech.

About FortifyData

FortifyData is a cybersecurity software company that helps enterprises of all sizes assess, identify and manage their cybersecurity posture. FortifyData's best-in-class cyber risk management platform tracks performance against key risk and compliance factors, allowing companies to comply with industry security standards, including PCI, HIPAA, SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIST, 23NYC500 and other standards.

FortifyData analyzes the three pillars of cybersecurity - people, process and technology - to help clients safely grow their business. More information at www.fortifydata.com.

