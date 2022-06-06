FortifyData Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2022

FortifyData Wins Hot Company Security Ratings Award in 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FortifyData, an integrated cyber risk management platform company that provides full attack surface exposure analysis and management, is proud to announce it has won the Hot Company Security Ratings Award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said Victor Gamra, CEO of FortifyData.

"FortifyData embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About FortifyData

FortifyData is an integrated cyber risk management platform that enables customers to identify and manage risk exposure across their entire attack surface. FortifyData gives organizations a 360-degree view of their cyber risk exposure through comprehensive external and internal technology assessments, control assessments, and collaborative third-party risk management solutions, and is the only cyber risk management platform with configurable risk modeling allowing users to accurately represent their risk exposure level.

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

