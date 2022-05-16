FortifyData Selected as SC Media 2022 Trust Award Finalist

Integrated cyber risk management platform recognized for innovation in information security

ATLANTA , May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FortifyData, an integrated cyber risk management platform company that provides full attack surface exposure analysis and management, today announced that the FortifyData platform has been selected as a Trust Award finalist in the Best Risk/Policy Management Solution category for the 2022 SC Awards. Finalists are recognized for outstanding products and solutions impacting the cybersecurity industry. Winners will be announced in August and honored at InfoSec World held on September 26-28.

FortifyData Cyber Risk Management Dashboard

Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards are cybersecurity's most prestigious and competitive program, recognizing the solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.

"We are honored to be recognized by SC Awards for our commitment in developing an integrated cyber risk management solution that focuses on comprehensive technology assessments that includes integrated security technologies, contextualizing risk intelligence based on asset criticality, breach likelihood and impact, to produce a more accurate risk profile and management plan," said Victor Gamra, CEO and Founder. "I am extremely grateful for all the work by our team to get us to this point and especially thankful to our customers, their feedback, and who saw something different and better in how we approach cyber risk management for their businesses."

The 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories - a 21% increase over 2021. This year, SC Awards expanded its recognition program to include several new award categories that reflect the shifting dynamics and emerging industry trends. The new Trust Award categories recognize solutions in cloud, data security, managed detection and more. The expanded Excellence Award categories opened participation to startups, as well as the investors and financial partners supporting their success.

"The solutions represented by our finalists reflect astonishing levels of innovation across the information security industry, and underscore vendor resilience and responsiveness to a rapidly evolving threat landscape," said Jill Aitoro, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance. "We are so proud to recognize leading products, people and companies through a trusted program that continues to attract both new entrants and industry mainstays that come back year after year."

About FortifyData

FortifyData is an integrated cyber risk management platform that enables customers to identify and manage risk exposure across their entire attack surface. FortifyData gives organizations a 360-degree view of their cyber risk exposure through comprehensive external and internal technology assessments, control assessments, and collaborative third-party risk management solutions, and is the only cyber risk management platform with configurable risk modeling allowing users to accurately represent their risk exposure level.

