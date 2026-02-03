FortifyData Unveils AI-Powered Innovations to Accelerate Continuous Threat Exposure Management

Platform Enhancements Automate Risk Prioritization and Remediation Planning, Transforming Alert Overload into Proactive Cyber Resilience for Leadership Teams

ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FortifyData today announced significant enhancements to its AI-powered cyber risk management platform, designed to empower organizations adopting Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) strategies.

Dynamic risk matrix with intelligent analysis on changes and prioritized recommendations, FortifyData. Remediation planning manager with cyber posture recommendations and calculations, FortifyData.

FortifyData delivers the foundational visibility required for effective CTEM through continuous asset inventory assessments of both external and internal environments. Its Attack Surface Management capabilities automatically discover and monitor internet-facing assets, while agentless internal assessments—or integrations with leading security tools like Tenable, Qualys, Rapid7, Microsoft Defender, and others—provide comprehensive coverage of on-premises, cloud, and hybrid assets. By unifying these findings with cyber threat intelligence and business context, the platform creates a single, real-time view of cyber risk that seamlessly integrates with GRC processes and mobilizes security, compliance, and leadership teams around prioritized actions.

Security teams are often overwhelmed by thousands of vulnerability alerts lacking business context or exploitability insights. FortifyData addresses this core data aggregation challenge head-on.

The platform uses advanced AI and machine learning to unify disparate sources—including internal scans and external cyber threat intelligence. It then sifts through volumes of findings, assesses asset criticality to business operations, and delivers a prioritized list of the most impactful risks.

Gone are endless CVSS-driven lists without filters. Instead, teams get actionable focus on real threats.

Central to this is the dynamic risk map—a visual 5x5 grid categorizing exposures from critical to low with intelligence updates highlighting what changed, and takes organizational asset context into consideration, so clients get a prioritized synopsis. This enables rapid identification and decision-making.

Clients have reported slashing remediation times by up to 50%, turning potential disruptions into controlled, prioritized actions.

FortifyData is also introducing autonomous remediation planning recommendations—a new feature that charts the most efficient path to improved cyber readiness and resilience.

It dynamically factors in the changing attack surface, existing compensating controls, and automated risk prioritization. The tool then generates tailored remediation options with attainable goals.

Progress can be quantified via an updated cyber risk score, providing clear visibility into posture gains. Alternatively, you can query the system to find the most efficient path to improved cyber risk posture, and it will identify remediation activities to arrive at your desired goal, as represented by the score. (e.g., remediate these 3 items and improve score by 130pts, as depicted in the screenshot).

For one healthcare provider and other clients, these capabilities have driven measurable improvements in overall security posture—reducing risk exposure, accelerating compliance alignment, and delivering substantial time savings in assessments and operations.

Organizations embracing continuous exposure management gain a proactive edge in reducing breach risk by focusing on the threats that matter most. FortifyData bridges identification to execution, making CTEM practical and measurable through automated prioritization and remediation.

"CTEM isn't just a buzzword; it's a necessity for surviving in a threat landscape where attackers use AI to exploit weaknesses in real time," said Victor Gamra, CEO of FortifyData. "Our platform empowers teams to unify fragmented security data, prioritize with precision, and remediate autonomously, delivering not just announcements of features but tangible outcomes like fortified resilience and operational efficiency."

To dive deeper into threat exposure strategy implementation, cybersecurity leaders are invited to the live session: "Implementing CTEM: Unifying Fragmented Security for Improved Cyber Resilience" on February 17, 2026. Register to save your spot for a discussion on adopting CTEM strategies.

About FortifyData

FortifyData is a modern cyber risk management software platform built for cybersecurity teams, bringing together attack surface monitoring, third-party risk management, and compliance automation. It eliminates tool sprawl, improves visibility, and reduces cyber risk without complexity. Trusted by organizations worldwide, it offers complete cyber GRC capabilities, real-time risk intelligence, and compliance automation across frameworks, with a focus on cybersecurity use cases. For more on FortifyData's CTEM-enabled solutions, visit www.fortifydata.com

