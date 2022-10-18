FortifyData Wins the 2022 CISO Choice Awards for Vulnerability Management

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FortifyData, an integrated cyber risk management platform company, today announced that the FortifyData platform has been selected as a winner in the Vulnerability Management category of the 2022 CISO Choice Awards.

Honoring security vendors of all types, sizes and maturity levels, the CISO Choice Awards, comprised of leading CISO judges, recognize differentiated solutions valuable to the CISO and enterprise from innovative security solution providers worldwide.

The judges on the transparent board hail from organizations across industries, and their choices were rooted in firsthand knowledge and insights from building and maintaining their own programs. Criteria for selecting the winners were clear and based on the real-world experiences and perspectives of end-user executives," said David Cass, CISOs Connect and Security Current President, and Global CISO at GSR.io.

"I would like to congratulate FortifyData for winning the 2022 CISO Choice Awards Vulnerability Management Technology Category. It was a very competitive field this year and my peers, our esteemed CISO Board of Judges, were impressed by the innovation they saw in the solution providers that endeavor to help safeguard our organizations," said Cass.

"We recognize the challenge that many security teams face when trying to understand which vulnerabilities are most critical to their organization. That is why we've developed our risk-based vulnerability management solution that prioritizes vulnerabilities based on asset criticality, likelihood of occurrence and potential business impact that provides a prioritized view of risks to the business," said Victor Gamra, CEO of FortifyData. "It is an honor to be recognized for our efforts to help organizations better manage vulnerabilities, especially by a panel of judges that are all CISOs, who truly understand the challenges we are solving with the FortifyData platform."

About FortifyData

FortifyData is an integrated cyber risk management platform that enables customers to identify and manage risk exposure across their entire attack surface. FortifyData gives organizations a 360-degree view of their cyber risk exposure through comprehensive external and internal technology assessments, control assessments, and collaborative third-party risk management solutions, and is the only cyber risk management platform with configurable risk modeling allowing users to accurately represent their risk exposure level.

