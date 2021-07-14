Fortimize Teams Up With Kyloe Digital to Bring Salesforce Platform to Asset Management Industry.

"Kyloe Digital is an excellent Asset Management solution for companies managing high-touch institutional and individual relationships, as well as high-volume intermediary and retail customers. Through direct industry experience, Kyloe has built a robust end-to-end solution that Asset Management firms can be onboarded to within weeks. Fortimize is proud to be intimately working with these firms to elevate their customer-engagement efforts." - Dan Vonsover, VP, Industries, Fortimize

"We are very excited to announce Fortimize as a preferred services partner because their deep Financial Services industry expertise and expansive knowledge of the Salesforce platform aligns perfectly with the needs of Kyloe customers. Fortimize will provide us scale to service even more clients and meet the needs for onboarding, custom integrations, and extensions on our core features. With Fortimize we're building a highly repeatable delivery model that will enable us to deliver even more value faster." - Brennan Burkhart, Founder, Kyloe

About Fortimize

Fortimize, a Salesforce Consulting firm, partners with Financial Services companies to design, build and enhance technology platforms at speed and scale.

Learn more at fortimize.com

About Kyloe

Kyloe is a Salesforce ISV partner that builds world-class turnkey customer engagement solutions for the asset management industry, powered by the Salesforce platform.

Learn more at kyloe.digital

SOURCE Fortimize