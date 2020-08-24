Fortinet Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Achieving the Highest Growth Rate in the Global Network Access Control Market

"In line with its expansion strategies, Fortinet acquired Bradford Networks in June 2018, which allowed it to add NAC solutions to its portfolio. FortiNAC provides users with deep visibility into the network, enabling the discovery of every endpoint and network infrastructure device. This offers them contextual awareness for implementing dynamic NAC and improves their ability to contain a cyber breach through automated threat response," said Tony Massimini Industry Analyst. "Fortinet developed the Fortinet Security Fabric to ensure unified security across the entire digital attack surface, including the network core, endpoints, applications, data centers, access, and private and public cloud."

The Fortinet Security Fabric provides broad, integrated, and automated solutions, enabling security-driven networking, dynamic cloud security, AI-driven security operations, and zero-trust network access. FortiNAC 8.6, released in 2019, increases anomaly detection through traffic scanning by leveraging FortiGate as a sensor, with no additional hardware required at a branch office. Moreover, to complement its growth strategy of internal development and innovation, Fortinet acquired CyberSponse for security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR); enSilo for endpoint detection and response (EDR); and ZoneFox for insider threat/and user entity behavior analytics (UEBA). Most recently, Fortinet acquired OPAQ for software defined perimeter (SDP) capabilities. SDP is becoming an important capability that will be more tightly integrated with NAC.The company's products have numerous third-party certifications from organizations such as NSS Labs, ICSA Labs, and Virus Bulletin.

"Fortinet's portfolio includes network security, switching and wireless access, NAC, authentication, public and private cloud security, and AI-driven advanced threat protection solutions for carriers, data centers, and distributed offices," noted Massimini. "Overall, with its comprehensive portfolio, future-proof technologies, and strategic partnerships, Fortinet is expected to continue dominating the NAC market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. This award recognizes the superiority of the product/service and the overall customer, purchase, ownership, and service experience offered, resulting in the recipient company seeing above-market growth and greater share of wallet. The award lauds the growth, diversification, and sustainability strategies of the company.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Learn more about FortiNAC and the Frost & Sullivan 2020 Global Growth Excellence Leadership Award in the following blog from Fortinet: "Fortinet Network Access Control (NAC) Receives Commendation from Frost & Sullivan"

