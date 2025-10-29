Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Fortinet, Inc. ("Fortinet" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FTNT) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

The lead plaintiff deadline is November 21, 2025.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between November 8, 2024 and August 6, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the refresh cycle would never be as lucrative as they represented, nor could it, because it consisted of old products that were a "small percentage" of the Company's business; (2) Defendants did not have a clear picture of the true number of FortiGate firewalls that could be upgraded; (3) while telling investors that the refresh would gain momentum over the course of two years, Fortinet misrepresented and concealed that it had aggressively pushed through roughly half of the refresh in a period of months, by the end of 2Q 2025; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

