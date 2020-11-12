Fortinet Rated Top End-to-End Healthcare Cybersecurity Solution in Client Experience, 2020 Book Market Research User Survey

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Book Market Research LLC's annual poll of healthcare cybersecurity products, services, outsourcing and consulting clients spanned 17 functional areas of cybersecurity including Authorization and Authentication Solutions; Blockchain Solutions; Compliance and Risk Management Solutions; Cybersecurity Advisors and Consultants; Cybersecurity Training and Education; DDoS Attack Prevention; End Point Security Solutions; Access Management; Firewall Networks; Data Encryption; Intrusion Protection Solutions; Threat Detection and Prevention; Network Security; Email Protection; and Cybersecurity Data Analytics.

The full listing of cybersecurity rankings in each category can be found at Black Book's website https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/health-data-security-and-privacy.

"It is imperative that cybersecurity leaders continue to focus on and execute the fundamentals of patient privacy and data protection as many hospital C-Suites are still diverted by COVID and other IT initiatives in 2020 like interoperability issues, EHR optimization, analytics and revenue cycle management transformations," said Brian Locastro, lead researcher on the Black Book Q2-Q4 2020 study.

Black Book Market Research LLC measures customer satisfaction across 18 copyrighted key performance indicators: Strategic Alignment of Vendor Offerings to the Client's Mission and Goals; Innovation and Optimization; Training and Education; Client Relationships and Cultural Fit; Trust, Accountability, Ethics and Transparency; Breadth of Offerings; Deployment and Implementation; Customization; Integration and Interfaces, Interoperability and Connectivity; Scalability and Client Adaptability, Vendor Staff Expertise and Performance; Reliability; Brand Image and Marketing Communications; Marginal Value Adds; Vendor Financial Viability and Managerial Stability; Data Storage Services; Support and Customer Care; and Best of Breed Technology and Process Improvement.

"As investments in comprehensive, enterprise-wide solutions increase, it is critical that IT leaders validate to the entire management team that cybersecurity expenditures transcend basic data protection to truly shielding patient safety and ensuring financial strength," said Locastro.

In total, 2,424 cybersecurity system users and senior-level managers participated over the nine-month crowdsourced survey of the fragmented marketplace.

Top-rated Fortinet earned highest overall client satisfaction, usability and experience scores. The top-ranked end-to-end and enterprise-wide cybersecurity software, services and solutions firms this year also receiving accolades for outstanding customer outcomes are in alphabetical order: AT&T, Blackberry (Cylance), Check Point, Cisco, Dell, ESET, FireEye, IBM, Imprivata, Juniper Networks, Microsoft, Oracle, Palo Alto Networks, Saviynt, Sophos, Symantec, Trend Micro and Verizon.

