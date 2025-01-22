FORTIOR SOLUTIONS IS AWARDED COVETED U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY SAFETY ACT DESIGNATION AND CERTIFICATION RENEWALS FOR RAPIDGATE® SYSTEM

HILLSBORO, Ore., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortior Solutions announced that its access control, vetting, credentialing, ID scanning, registration and visitor management solutions comprising its RAPIDGate® System have been awarded renewal of both Designation and Certification by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under the Support Anti-terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act of 2002 (SAFETY Act).

These coveted awards reaffirm the RAPIDGate System as an Approved Product for Homeland Security under the SAFETY Act.

The SAFETY Act was passed by Congress following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The law is intended to incentivize companies to develop and deploy safe and effective anti-terrorism technologies. SAFETY Act applicants must undergo and successfully pass a rigorous review process by DHS to establish that their technology is safe and effective in mitigating terrorism risks. DHS granted renewal of Designation and Certification to Hillsboro, Oregon-based Fortior Solutions on January 8, 2025.

The higher-level Certification renewal is especially significant. DHS grants Certification of relatively few anti-terrorism technologies, only after extensive additional evaluation and a determination that the technologies perform as intended, conform to the seller's specifications, and are safe for use as intended.

Under Designation, Fortior Solutions' customers and suppliers continue to be protected under the SAFETY Act from liability for claims arising from covered acts of terrorism when the RAPIDGate System is in use. Certification provides Fortior Solutions with a rebuttable presumption of immunity from liability for such claims. These legal protections are in effect through April 30, 2030.

"Fortior Solutions is singularly focused on protecting our customers from threats including acts of terrorism, which unfortunately are always present," said Jim Robell, Fortior Solutions' president and CEO. "Our products continuously evolve to stay ahead of these changing threats. DHS's renewal of our SAFETY Act Designation and Certification reinforces the importance of the RAPIDGate System as an Approved Product for Homeland Security and provides significant value in liability protection to our many customers."

Fortior Solutions deploys its RAPIDGate System technology to the U.S. military, Government and critical infrastructure sectors to provide identity, vetting and access control management solutions directed at vendors, contractors and visitors. The company's technology has helped secure facilities throughout the continental United States, Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico and Guam. Military and Government customers have included the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard, DHS, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Space Force. Critical infrastructure customers have included National Laboratories, the casino and resorts industry, religious organizations, the defense industrial base, and oil refineries.

Since 2004, Fortior Solutions' RAPIDGate System has registered, vetted and credentialed more than one million vendors/contractors. Fortior Solutions has recorded more than half a billion credentialed ingresses across its installed systems and has assisted with identifying more than six million individuals attempting to access secure facilities who were identified as ineligible for entry.

About Fortior Solutions

Fortior Solutions is the market leader in high-assurance identity solutions used by the U.S. Military, Government and critical infrastructure. Fortior Solutions is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon and has been delivering trusted identity solutions to customers since November 2001.

For further information please contact Fortior Solutions Marketing, Maria Nguyen, Senior Director, at [email protected].

