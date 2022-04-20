Fortis Achieves Oracle Validated Integration Expertise with Oracle Hospitality OPERA and Oracle Retail Xstore for Delivering Proven, Repeatable Payments Integration

Integration enhances seamless and secure payments experiences for Fortis' hospitality and retail channels

NOVI, Mich., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis, a commerce and payments technology leader and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration Expertise with Oracle Hospitality OPERA and Oracle Retail Xstore for its hospitality and retail channels. The integrated solution allows for a virtually seamless and secure payment experience while streamlining administrative processes and reducing costs.

Expertise is a core tenet of the modernized Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program and allows Oracle partners to highlight their capabilities in a focused area. Ultimately, Expertise is designed to make it easy for customers to identify partners who can deliver quality solutions and minimize risk for their specific needs.

In order to achieve the Oracle Validated Integration Expertise, partners like Fortis must meet a series of qualifiers, including demonstrating that the integration performs as documented. Learn more about Expertise, including viewing the complete Expertise Catalog, at www.oracle.com/partnernetwork/expertise.

The integration of Fortis occurs via Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) and provides access to Oracle Hospitality OPERA and Oracle Retail Xstore. The Oracle Hospitality OPERA integration will strengthen Fortis' competition for business among large hotel chains through creating a standardized experience for both merchants and customers. Through Oracle Retail Xstore, Fortis' retailers will have the robust functionality they need to provide memorable service levels.

"Integrating with Oracle Payment Interface allows Fortis to expand what is already an amazing suite of solutions for the hospitality market," said Greg Cohen, CEO and chairman of Fortis. "The team at Oracle has been fantastic and our enhanced integration will allow for even deeper embedded commerce experiences for our hotel, retail and hospitality partners and customers. We look forward to the added value these integrated solutions will provide as well as the extended access to industry-leading solutions through a relationship with Oracle."

"Achieving Oracle Validated Integration Expertise gives our customers the confidence that the integration of Fortis is functionally sound and performs as tested," said David Hicks, vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "For solutions deployed on premise, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner's integrated offering."

About Fortis

Fortis delivers comprehensive payment solutions and commerce enablement to software partners and developers, processing billions of dollars annually. The company's mission is to forge a holistic commerce experience, guiding businesses to reach uncharted growth and scale. As the solution of choice for the future of payments, Fortis moves commerce closer to invisible with a proprietary platform that supports and strengthens the commerce and payments capabilities of software partners. For more information, visit www.fortispay.com.

About Oracle Validated Integration Expertise

Oracle Validated Integration Expertise, available through Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), gives customers confidence that the integration of a complementary partner software product with an on premises Oracle Application has been validated and the products work together as designed. This can help customers reduce risk, improve system implementation cycles, and provide for smoother upgrades and simpler maintenance. Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical process to review partner integrations and partners who successfully earn an Oracle Validated Integration Expertise are authorized to use the "Oracle Validated Integration" badge.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

