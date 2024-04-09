Fortis Capital Advisors Announces Acquisition of ClearPath Financial, LLC

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Capital Advisors, a rapidly growing RIA based in the Kansas City area, announced today that it continues to expand its national footprint with the acquisition of Chicago, Illinois based firm ClearPath Financial, LLC.

As a native of the suburbs of Chicago, I couldn't be more excited about the acquisition of ClearPath," said Fortis Capital CEO, Rob Hagg. "Stan Nieminski built an amazing business that continues to grow with his daughter Jessica. The companies' philosophies align with an emphasis on strong investment management, financial planning, and tax services. With those core values we are excited to build upon this market under the leadership of Stan and Jessica," said Hagg.

This strategic move is aligned with both firms' commitment to building long lasting relationships and represents a significant milestone in Fortis' ongoing efforts to enhance their presence and deliver unparalleled value to their clients.

Stan Nieminski, Founder of ClearPath Financial, LLC, said, "It was immediately clear to us that ClearPath and Fortis had extensive synergies when it came to goals, business philosophies, and a desire to bring the best level of service and opportunity to our clients. We are confident that this partnership will not only enhance our capabilities but also provide our clients with an even more comprehensive and robust suite of wealth management services." Jessica Nieminski added, "Our dedication to maintaining a top-notch wealth management team, resources, and service level remains our priority. This strategic alliance will bring numerous benefits to all parties involved and we are genuinely excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

About Fortis Capital Advisors

Fortis Capital is committed to advisor growth. We provide a cutting-edge platform of technology, compliance, back-office support and wealth management/planning resources for advisors to focus primarily on what they do best, procuring new clients and continually building relationships with current clients. In addition to those resources, Fortis Capital helps advisors build around their practices with strong recruiting resources, practice acquisition tools and financing strategies.

About ClearPath Financial

ClearPath Financial focuses on simplifying financial solutions for business owners and growth minded individuals. ClearPath has a proactive and transparent approach to help clients develop holistic financial strategies that align with their constantly changing lives.

Investment advice is offered through Fortis Capital Advisors, LLC, 500 Damonte Ranch Parkway, Building 700, Unit 700, Reno, NV 89521. Insurance products are offered through Fortis Brokerage Services, Inc. Additional information about Fortis Capital Advisors, LLC is available on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

Media Contact:

Alyson Cohen

[email protected]

SOURCE Fortis Capital Advisors