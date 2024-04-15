PORTLAND, Ore., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With 20 years of consistent growth—including a rapid rise in the last decade to more than $2B in revenue—Fortis Construction is adding construction-industry expert Ron Magnus to its Board of Directors as an Independent Director.

Ron is the founder of FMI's Leadership & Organizational Development practice, and creator of its Leadership Institute. It is through this Leadership Institute that Ron has coached for and consulted with Fortis Construction for the past 20 years; to date, more than two dozen Fortis senior leaders have gone through the Institute's coaching and training. Ron's addition makes him the first independent director for the Board of the privately held S-Corporation.

Fortis Construction Adds Ron Magnus to Board of Directors Post this

His addition to the company's leadership will reinforce strategic direction as Fortis continues managing large-scale, complex projects for some of the world's largest technology, artificial intelligence, and machine-learning companies. Ron's depth of experience in the construction industry aligns with the strategic growth plans of Fortis, as his pioneering approach has focused on addressing the unique challenges of developing great, purpose-driven companies across the globe.

"Ron Magnus is a true industry expert with exceptional experience and perspective. He is also a tremendous cultural fit and is very familiar with Fortis Construction, having been involved with our leadership for the company's entire 20-year history. We are very excited to add Ron as a Director." – Rob Fallow, President & CEO, Fortis Construction

Backgrounder

Fortis Construction [fortisconstruction.com] Fortis has grown to be a significant national contractor ( Building Design + Construction Giants 400 list #34) Ranks as a top-50 contractor in the areas of Data Centers, Science and Technology, Cultural, Military, and K-12 Schools Headquartered in Portland, Oregon , and currently operates construction sites across the U.S. and Singapore Named to INC. 5,000 Fastest Growing Private Company Hall of Fame [13 Years of Recognition] Honored as a Top Corporate Philanthropist ( Business Journal ) for 7 consecutive years Doubles the national construction industry average for women in the workforce

Ron Magnus [LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ron-magnus-201313/] U.S. Air Force Academy graduate with a bachelor's degree in international affairs Flew fighter aircraft for 12 years for the U.S. Air Force and achieved military distinctions including the Top Gun award MBA from Wharton University; he was accepted as a Wharton Fellow participant in 2004 and conferred alumni status in 2008 Taught leadership to cadets and officers at the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, for five years Awarded as a Top Global Consultant for Influence for 2018 by Consulting Magazine Inducted into the National Academy of Construction in 2022 Domestically serves as Chairman of the Board at Kentegra Biotech, Inc., Member of the Board of Directors at Baker Concrete Construction, and Strategic Advisor for Verdant Ventures and Revamp Engineering Internationally holds positions as Chairman of Telunas Resorts in Indonesia and is a Member of the Board of Directors of Qhala in Kenya



SOURCE Fortis Construction