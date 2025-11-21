Fortis Construction Appoints Michele Leiva and Briston Blair to Board of Directors Amid Continued Growth

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Construction has appointed two additional members to its Board of Directors, Michele Leiva and Briston Blair.

These additions to Fortis' board reinforce the company's commitment to being a purpose-driven company with a focus on strategic growth. Both new members bring a wealth of construction industry experience and have deep backgrounds in guiding companies through long-term expansion.

"Both Michele and Briston bring different and unique perspectives that will help Fortis grow in the right way while staying true to our purpose and culture," said Fortis CEO Rob Fallow. "Their expertise will help guide some of our largest strategic decisions to date and provide valuable insight as we expand our footprint. We are also proud that Michele will be our first female board member as we continue to focus on bringing a variety of voices and talents into our company and into the construction industry."

Michele Leiva has been a transformative leader in the construction industry for over 40 years with roles at Rudolph & Sletten and DPR Construction prior to her retirement. As an early employee at DPR Construction, she played a pivotal role in shaping the company's financial strategy and growth trajectory, ultimately serving as Chief Financial Officer.

"I've been impressed by the strength of leadership and the shared commitment to people, company values and quality of work I've seen at Fortis," said Michele. "I look forward to offering my support as Fortis continues to build its company and grow its impact in the construction industry and with the clients and communities it serves."

Briston Blair is an operations and technology executive with more than two decades of experience driving enterprise growth, innovation, and transformation across the construction, engineering, and industrial services sectors. He currently serves as Senior Vice President of Innovation & Strategy at Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX), one of the nation's largest providers of mechanical, electrical, and modular MEP systems. Briston's deep experience working with construction trade partners has given him a strong understanding of the industry's ecosystem and a proven ability to foster collaborative, scalable approaches.

"Fortis has earned a reputation for excellence through its people and culture," said Briston. "I'm excited to join Fortis Construction's board at such a pivotal time in the industry, where innovation, partnership, and disciplined execution will define the next generation of high-performance builders."

Briston and Michele's appointment to the Fortis Board of Directors underscores the company's growth, regional expansion and operational excellence while reinforcing its culture of care. The experience and expertise of the Board appointees reflect Fortis' reputation for pioneering and its bold approach to delivering creative, high-performance solutions for complex projects, including hyperscale data centers, locally significant community projects, and advanced research facilities.

