Fortis Continues Rapid Growth with ERP Channel Acquisition, Expanded Leadership Team

NOVI, Mich., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis, a payment and commerce technology leader for software providers, marketplaces, developers and businesses, announced it is expanding its robust enterprise resource planning (ERP) and value-added reseller (VAR) channels by acquiring VIP Integrated Payments, as well as adding new senior members to their leadership team to continue scaling.

VIP has been serving U.S.- and Canada-based businesses for 25 years, offering merchants and B2B business' native accounting software integration, credit card and ACH/EFT payments, automated settlement, omni-channel connectivity and a range of other financial and commerce services on multiple technology platforms.

VIP's technology simplifies payments and increases cash flow for complex businesses as they digitize and scale. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"We are thrilled that VIP's exceptional team and array of solutions will become part of the Fortis family," said Fortis CEO Greg Cohen. "VIP is a trusted guide and partner in the ERP community helping VARs solution on behalf of B2B businesses. Joining forces means both organizations will continue to expand on the exceptional service they are already known for."

Miah Green, CEO of VIP Integrated Payments, and his full team will continue to execute as they are integrated into the greater organization.

"We have been watching with great interest as Fortis continues to expand its capabilities and its commercial footprint," Green said. "It's exciting to become the newest chapter of that growth story. Businesses will benefit from the innovations our organizations will continue to roll out as we offer a modern, fully integrated commerce and payment facilitation experience.

In addition to Miah, Fortis has also added two additional leaders to maintain the company's rapid pace of growth.

Guy DiMaggio, a recognized leader in the financial services industry with more than 25 years of experience building and leading world class operating environments, has been named chief operations officer (COO).

Guy has held senior executive and general management positions both domestically and internationally for companies such as CPI Card Group, iPayment, Vantiv and Western Union. He has also worked with various advisory boards and industry forums.

Raj Pannu, who brings more than 25 years' experience in professional sales and sales management experience, has been named vice president of business development for the lodging vertical. His responsibilities range from independent and branded hotel portfolio expansion to strategic partner relationships and integrated software vendor management.

In his previous roles with Chase, First Data and Elavon, Raj led an array of teams specializing in hospitality, commerce and anti-fraud segments.

Fortis has been rapidly expanding its suite of products and its market reach. Over the past several months Fortis has brought payment facilitation and new vertical capabilities to market, expanded into Canada and launched over a dozen new integrated software partnerships. Technology is critical in the pursuit of scale and the Fortis platform continues to excel through innovation and investment.

About Fortis

Fortis, formerly known as FortisPay, delivers comprehensive payment solutions and commerce enablement to software partners and developers, processing billions of dollars annually. The company's mission is to forge a holistic commerce experience, guiding businesses to reach uncharted growth and scale. As the solution of choice for the future of payments, Fortis moves commerce closer to invisible with a proprietary platform that supports and strengthens the commerce and payments capabilities of software partners. For more information, visit www.fortispay.com.

About VIP Integrated Payments

VIP Integrated Payments is a leading provider of integrated payment technology solutions to North American merchants, differentiated by strategic partnerships and multiple-platform business model. VIP offers a broad suite of end-to-end payment solutions and superior U.S.- based customer support. Its solutions are offered through a diversified network of partners and alliances built over more than 25 years by integrating and developing relationships as part of the company's drive to help its business partners succeed and grow. For more information, visit www.vipintegratedpayments.com.

