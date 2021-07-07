Fortis Fire & Safety Announces Its Inaugural Acquisition

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Fire & Safety ("Fortis"), the nation's newest fire protection service company, has acquired VFS Fire & Security Services ("VFS") headquartered in Orange County, California. VFS is one of the pre-eminent fire protection service companies on the West Coast. The acquisition marks the inaugural acquisition for Fortis, which was founded earlier this year.

"Fortis is excited to welcome the VFS team into the Fortis family as its first acquisition," said Tom Vining, Executive Chairman of Fortis. "Randy Nelson, VFS's owner, has been a pioneer in building a first-class fire protection service company, and Fortis will build on that strength."

"We intend to invest heavily in California and Texas, where VFS currently operates, as we build a multi-regional fire protection service company," said Vining. "The VFS team is exceptional, with their best in class focus on customer service and employee development."

Randy Nelson will remain the President of VFS and a shareholder of Fortis. "We have had many successful years servicing our family of customers," said Nelson. "Partnering with Fortis will provide VFS with the expertise and capital required to accelerate our growth."

"This is just the beginning," said Josh Kochen, Vice President of Imperial Capital, Fortis' capital partner. "We are extremely pleased with the early momentum at Fortis and will continue to expand the company through acquisitions and partnerships while maintaining a focus on operational excellence. Fortis provides the investment and resources to continue the legacy owners such as Randy have worked so hard to build."

