Fortis Fire & Safety Enters Florida with Acquisition of LifeSafety Management

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Fire & Safety ("Fortis"), one of the nation's newest fire protection service companies, has acquired LifeSafety Management ("LSM") headquartered in Boynton Beach, Florida. This acquisition follows the recent inaugural acquisition of VFS Fire & Security Services ("VFS") headquartered in Orange County, California.

"Fortis is excited to welcome the LSM team into the Fortis family as its first acquisition in Florida," said Tom Vining, Executive Chairman of Fortis. "LSM is a high-quality fire protection service company operating throughout South Florida and will provide us with a foothold to significantly grow our presence in Florida."

"We are well on our journey to establish a world class multi-regional fire protection service company. We intend to invest heavily in Florida, as well as California and Texas where VFS operates," said Vining. "The LSM team prides itself on their customer service and significant investment in technology which fits right into the Fortis model."

Stephen Ruzika and James Ashcroft have seen many successful years of growth under their ownership tenure of LSM. "We are excited about this next chapter, and truly believe Fortis will help take LSM to the next level through their growth focused strategy," said Ruzika. "LSM has the opportunity to significantly benefit from being part of a well-capitalized multi-regional company," added Ashcroft.

"It is exciting to launch with two early acquisitions providing Fortis with operations across three states," said Josh Kochen, Vice President at Imperial Capital, Fortis' capital partner. "The team is aggressively looking for other opportunities to continue to build out Fortis' presence in its current and additional states and are excited about the other acquisition and partnership opportunities in the pipeline."

About Fortis Fire & Safety

Fortis Fire & Safety is one of the nation's newest fire protection service companies built on the philosophy of People First, Quality Service and Building Lifetime Clients. Fortis will position itself as the next generation of fire protection by building an industry leading company through close partnerships with regional operators and investing heavily in technology.

For further information on Fortis Fire & Safety, visit www.fortisfire.com.

Contact Information

Name: Tom Vining, Executive Chairman

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-833-3-FORTIS

SOURCE Fortis Fire & Safety

