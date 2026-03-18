Fortis Fire & Safety Expands into Midwest with Acquisition of LaMarco Systems

CHICAGO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Fire & Safety Inc. ("Fortis"), a leading provider of commercial fire and life safety services, today announced the acquisition of LaMarco Systems Inc. ("LaMarco"), a premier provider of advanced fire alarm, security, and integrated building safety solutions. The acquisition marks Fortis' strategic entry into the Midwest and significantly enhances its capabilities in mission-critical life safety technologies.

For more than 28 years, LaMarco has built a strong reputation delivering comprehensive fire alarm, access control, video surveillance, and smart building systems tailored to commercial clients. Its deep technical expertise, customer-first culture, and commitment to innovation align closely with Fortis' long-term growth strategy.

"We are proud to welcome the LaMarco team into the Fortis family," said Gyner Ozgul, Chief Executive Officer of Fortis. "LaMarco has built a strong technical bench and a reputation for delivering real value to their customers. As we grow, it's important that companies like LaMarco continue to preserve the local culture and relationships that define their success. That connection to their teams and customers is what made them great, and it's what will allow us to serve new markets with the same level of trust and accountability."

LaMarco will continue operating from its Northbrook headquarters, ensuring seamless service and continuity for its customers while gaining access to Fortis' broader operational resources and multi-regional platform.

"Choosing Fortis was a clear decision for our team because of their shared commitment to people, culture, and long-term growth," said Marat Sedenkov, Founder and President of LaMarco. "This partnership allows us to expand our capabilities while continuing to serve our customers with the same dedication and responsiveness they expect."

This acquisition advances Fortis' strategy of building a scaled, multi-regional organization through partnerships with leading operators in the fire and life safety industry. Together, Fortis and LaMarco will offer an expanded suite of services spanning traditional life safety systems, advanced security platforms, and emerging smart building technologies.

About Fortis Fire & Safety

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Fortis is a leading provider of commercial fire and life safety services. Built on the philosophy of People First, Quality Service, and Building Lifetime Clients, Fortis operates across California, Florida, Illinois, and North Carolina. Founded in 2021, Fortis was established to build the "Next Generation" of fire and life safety services by bringing together best-in-class operators into a unified national platform.

For further information on Fortis Fire & Safety, visit www.fortisfire.com.

Contact Information

Fortis Fire & Safety

Name: Gyner Ozgul, Chief Executive Officer

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Fortis Fire & Safety