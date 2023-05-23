Fortis Healthcare recognized for its contribution in positioning India as the Medical Tourism Hub; Conferred with 7 Awards

Fortis was awarded by Advantage Health Care India - an International Summit, which was organized from 26th - 28th April 2023

NEW DELHI, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- India's leading hospital chain, Fortis Healthcare has been recognized for its contribution in positioning India as the preferred medical tourism destination by Advantage Health Care India. Fortis bagged awards in 7 out of 12 categories - out of which Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram bagged 4 awards in Bone Marrow Transplant, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology and Neurosciences; Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla bagged 2 awards in Paediatric Cardiac Sciences (Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery) and Interventional Cardiology and Fortis Hospital, Noida bagged 1 award in liver transplant.

The awards methodology comprised of nominations by healthcare providers as per the eligibility criteria, post which a 3-level screening - filling of applications forms, followed by presentation to the jury by shortlisted applicants for the respective categories. The final round involved facility visit by the audit committee. FICCI along with Ernst & Young managed the award process.

The event saw participation from key representatives and dignitaries from health ministries of 15+ countries. The government of India's vision of 'One Earth, One Health' was the theme for the event, wherein the idea was to present and promote exclusive medical services and expertise of Indian Healthcare providers. Fortis also hosted 100+ delegates at its flagship hospital - Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, and gave them exposure to the hospital infrastructure and technology. This helped the delegates get deeper insights into the international protocols that Fortis follows for patient treatment.

Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare said "This is a proud moment for the Fortis group. We have always been at the forefront to provide the best of medical services to foreign patients who avail our medical services. So far, more than 200000 international patients have been treated at our hospitals across 20 specialties. We support our Honorable Prime Minister's vision of Heal in India; wherein standardized packages are being offered to the foreign patients at affordable prices. The cost-effective treatment, highly skilled healthcare professionals, world-class infrastructure, easy travel accessibility along with language proficiency makes Fortis the most preferred destination for medical tourism."

