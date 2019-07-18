Fortis Institute In Cookeville Launches Region's Newest Associate Degree In Nursing Program

COOKEVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Institute in Cookeville, part of a network of schools managed by Education Affiliates, Inc. – one of the largest nursing education providers in the U.S. – has expanded its career education options to offer an Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program. The program is currently enrolling students and welcomed its first cohort of students on July 8.

According to James Williamson, campus president, the program was designed to meet a growing need for associate-level nurses in the upper-Cumberland and middle-Tennessee areas. "This is the only ADN program offered within a 50-mile radius, which is significant both for prospective students and the community at large," he said.

This program is designed to thoroughly prepare students to graduate with the key skills to be valuable members of the healthcare community. The program offers students an exceptional level of support, which includes a state-of-the-art simulation facility, complete with hospital beds, high-fidelity nursing mannequins and debriefing labs.

"One of our goals for this new ADN program is to increase the number of well-prepared, professional, caring nurses who can be employed in our local communities," said Dr. Sheila Burke, vice president of nursing for Educational Affiliates. "The program has already generated strong interest and is currently welcoming its first group of students. It's very exciting to see this program launch, as it will offer valuable services to people of all ages."

Fortis' Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program educates students in response to society's continuing healthcare needs and provides students with the knowledge and skills they need to sit for the NCLEX (National Council Licensure Exam). After graduation and passing this licensure exam, students can pursue a career as an entry-level registered nurse in a variety of clinical and hospital settings. The ADN program was developed as a hybrid program to give students more options when scheduling their classes.

As one of the largest nursing education providers in the U.S., Fortis has enrolled more than 4,000 nursing students nationwide and operates more than 25 nursing campuses in 10 states. Fortis' reputation as a leading educator of nursing students also is reflected in its pass rates for the NCLEX. Review the Fortis NCLEX pass rates to learn how they compare to programs at other schools, including major universities at www.fortis.edu.

About Fortis Institute, Cookeville

Fortis Institute, Cookeville provides comprehensive career education and training for the healthcare, medical, HVAC and commercial driving career fields. The campus strives to assist students in enhancing their career opportunities and developing a desire for lifelong and continued education. In addition to nursing, the institute offers accredited programs that prepare students for a wide variety of entry-level positions in healthcare, including medical assisting, pharmacy technician and radiologic technology training. For more information, please call (931) 526-3660.

About Fortis

A leading post-secondary network of colleges and institutes that engages students in a powerful learning and training experience, Fortis delivers focused individual career education experiences: Your Life. Powered by Learning. The Fortis network offers career-based certificate, diploma and degree-granting programs at more than 40 schools in 15 states. Fortis College and Institute campuses prepare students for careers in healthcare, business and technology and various trades. Fortis also offers online learning platforms for many of its programs. Each Fortis campus is accredited by a nationally recognized body. Program offerings and accreditations vary by campus. Fortis also is affiliated with the Denver College of Nursing, St. Paul's Schools of Nursing, and All State Career School. Visit www.fortis.edu for consumer disclosure information and to learn more about Fortis educational opportunities.

