Fortis Institute-Nashville Nursing Program Scores Rare 100% First-Time NCLEX Passing Rate

"We're proud of our nursing faculty and proud of our graduates," said Campus President Curt Hemmeler. "We know they're among the best, but a 100% NCLEX pass-rate for a full year exceeds even our highest expectations. Congratulations to all involved!"

In her letter to the campus' Dean of Nursing Melisa Lepard, MSN, RN, informing the school of its 2017 passing rate, Sherry Richardson, RN, of the Tennessee Board of Nursing, commended her and the nursing faculty "for this significant achievement" and extended "best wishes for continued success."

The NCLEX is a thorough, six-hour examination. It must contain at least 75 nursing questions; however, it can include as many as 265 questions.

"Perfection is a difficult bar to meet, even for accomplished nurses. That every Fortis College-Nashville RN graduate in 2017 passed the NCLEX on their first attempt speaks volumes about the quality education the school provides," said Fortis Vice President of Nursing Dr. Sheila Burke, DNP, MBA, MSN, RN, NEA-BC.

