Fortis Lux Chooses Industry Veteran As Next Managing Director To Launch New Team As Growth Continues

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Lux Financial, a premiere wealth management firm helping businesses, families and individuals achieve their financial goals, is bringing in an industry leader who has coached teams across some of the world's largest financial services firms to launch the next team of financial advisors at Fortis Lux.

The agile and experienced Emilio Rivera is joining Fortis Lux as its next Managing Director, joining the company from New York Life Insurance Company. Rivera's resume also boasts the likes of other major firms such as AXA US, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Santander Consumer USA, and others. He's served in capacities ranging from advisor and sales manager to team manager, divisional lead, and vice president, responsible for the growth of hundreds of advisors in New York City and Northern New Jersey.

"Fortis Lux is committed to ensuring our clients can trust us with everything they feel comfortable with, and in order to do that, we need experienced leaders who have a proven track record of building and driving successful teams," said Felix Malitsky, President and Founding Partner, Fortis Lux. "Emilio has done that and more, and we can't wait for our clients and future clients to work with him."

Rivera's approach to joining Fortis Lux comes from a desire to work within somewhat of an entrepreneurial environment in the financial services space, somewhere with a different feel and more flexibility than some of the larger companies he has worked for in the past. When it comes to running his new team, he pointed to the support infrastructure Fortis Lux already has in place and considers himself a hands-on manager interested in helping coachable advisors reach their goals. Which comes with a fair amount of work in such a demanding space.

"In environments like ours, it's typically not product knowledge or market conditions that trip up financial advisors," he said. "It's the discipline to follow through."

For more information about Fortis Lux, please contact Karmen Lai at 212.578.7030

