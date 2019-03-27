Fortis Lux's Explosive Growth Designed to Help More Community Members Achieve Their Financial Goals

NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Lux Financial, a premiere wealth management firm helping businesses, families and individuals achieve their financial goals, announced significant expansion activities leading to the appointment of John Salina as a Managing Director.

The NYC region is a hub for innovation, ideas, entrepreneurial and employment opportunities. Seven employment sectors have added jobs over the last year, with the biggest employment gains in the areas of health services, professional and business services, and information services. "A bi-product of the region's economic vitality is that many up-and-coming businesses, families and professionals do not yet have a framework in place to provide financial protection if something unexpected were to happen," explains Felix Malitsky, President and Founding Partner, Fortis Lux.

To meet the growing demand for financial advice and services, Salina has been brought on to drive Fortis Lux's strategic growth plans. Salina has extensive experience leading financial service teams to success. For the past twelve years he has led high performing financial advisors and their teams at JP Morgan Chase and New York Life.

"Our mission is to help others realize their version of a better life," Malitsky states. "John is an accomplished and compassionate leader with a proven track record for providing advisors with the inspiration, support and resources they need to succeed."

Since its inception, Fortis Lux has invested in equipping its advisors with the tools, resources and training they need to help clients fulfill their lives' purpose. This strategy remained vital to the firm's evolution and has fostered its growth to now include over 200 financial service professionals. The firm's headquarters are located on 277 Park Avenue and it also operates out of offices in Tarrytown and Melville, Long Island. The Fortis Lux team is made up of financial professionals from diverse backgrounds, speaking all dialects of English, Chinese, Korean, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Hebrew, Polish, Hindi, Japanese, and allowing them to effectively serve a broad range of cultural markets.

For more information about Fortis Lux, listed on Crain's 2018 100 Best Places to Work in NYC, please contact Karmen Lai at 212.578.7030

