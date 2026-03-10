Fortis Management Group Appoints Genine Iffla as Director of Family Education & Governance

BOSTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Management Group today announced the appointment of Genine Iffla as Director, Family Education & Governance, expanding the firm's capabilities in multi-generational learning, governance design, and human-capital development for ultra-high-net-worth families.

"Families today are thinking about wealth in a much broader way than they did a decade ago," said Iffla. "Education, communication, governance, and leadership are essential for sustaining the human capital that carries families forward across generations. I'm excited to help build programs at Fortis and Emigrant Family Office that support families in that journey."

Iffla brings more than a decade of experience designing and delivering family education and governance programs for families, financial institutions, and multi-generational wealth creators. Her work has focused on helping families strengthen communication, leadership, and long-term stewardship across generations. Earlier in her career, she served as Director and Principal Trainer at the pioneering family-wealth education firm Independent Means, where she delivered curriculum to both families and advisors.

"Genine's appointment marks an important milestone in the evolution of Fortis. Families today are navigating unprecedented complexity and the need for thoughtful education, governance, and leadership development for those families has never been greater." said Jay Goldfarb, CEO of Fortis.

Mark Rogozinski, President of Emigrant Family Office added, "Genine brings a rare combination of emotional intelligence, practical expertise, and deep experience working with multi-generational families. We are thrilled to welcome her to the team."

The appointment comes shortly after Emigrant Bancorp's announcement of a partnership with Fortis and the launch of Emigrant Family Office, a platform designed to deliver specialized family office capabilities to wealthy families and the advisors who serve them.

"As we begin our next chapter following the majority investment in Fortis by Emigrant Bancorp, Genine will be instrumental in strengthening the resources, education, and governance frameworks we provide to the families we serve," said Liz Nesvold, Executive Chair of Emigrant Family Office and Vice Chair of Emigrant Bank.

Iffla holds an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin's McCombs School of Business, where she served as Co-President of Graduate Women in Business and as a McCombs Board Fellow. Her global consulting experience includes strategy engagements with the World Bank–supported Climate Innovation Centre South Africa and Wells Fargo's Digital Labs. In addition to her advisory work, Iffla has led international financial literacy initiatives and previously trained corporate executives in business communication in South Korea.

About Fortis Management Group

Fortis Management Group is a fee-only family office services firm focused on helping ultra-high-net-worth families make informed, strategic financial decisions. Fortis provides comprehensive support across financial reporting, cash flow oversight, governance, and coordination with tax, trust, and estate advisors. The firm operates as a trusted partner to families and their advisors - bringing rigor, integrity, transparency, and deep expertise to complex financial matters so clients can navigate change confidently and focus on what matters most.

Fortis announced on March 4, 2026 that a majority of the company will be acquired by Emigrant Bancorp as a part of the launch of Emigrant Family Office.

About Emigrant Family Office

Emigrant Family Office is a dedicated business unit affiliated with Emigrant Bank that provides specialized, non-investment family office services to ultra-high-net-worth individuals, multi-generational families, and the advisory firms that serve them. The platform delivers integrated capabilities across financial reporting, cash management, family governance, and coordination with tax, trust, and estate advisors — bringing together the specialized services of Emigrant's broader ecosystem into a cohesive offering designed to address the complex needs of significant wealth. Emigrant Family Office also partners with RIAs seeking to expand their family office capabilities, enabling firms to deliver institutional-quality services to ultra-wealthy clients without building the infrastructure internally.

