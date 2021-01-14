Fortis Solutions Group Achieves Sustainable Green Printer Certification in Merced, CA

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Solutions Group LLC, a portfolio company of Main Post Partners and a leading provider of labels, flexible packaging, shrink sleeves, cartons, and applicators, is pleased to announce that their flexible packaging and label facility in Merced, CA received certification as a Sustainable Green Printer (SGP) from the third-party organization the Sustainable Green Printing Partnership.

Fortis President and CEO John O. Wynne, Jr. commented, "I am incredibly proud of our Merced team for achieving this notable recognition. The SGP certification validates our commitment, both internally and externally, to providing innovative and differentiating sustainable solutions."

SGP certification takes into account the entire print facility, its process, product, and social areas. SGP certification elevates a printer into an elite group of top sustainable printers, recognized by print buyers and the printing industry. SGP certification is supported by industry associations, including the Flexographic Technical Association (FTA) and the Tag and Label Manufacturers Institute (TLMI).

"Sustainability has been a core value of our company for many years," observes Fortis President of Flexible Packaging, David Bankson. "The SGP has done a terrific job developing a challenging yet attainable standard driven by data and real-world solutions to the challenges we face as a packaging printer. We are excited to join the SGP as a certified printer and, I'm proud of the commitment to sustainability our team practices that allowed us to achieve this."

As a certified SGP printer, Fortis is committed to exceeding sustainability targets by reducing waste, conserving energy, sourcing sustainable materials, creating a safe workplace, continuous improvement, and lowering our carbon footprint. Each year sustainability projects are identified and tracked to document areas of improvement; an audit by the third-party certification organization occurs every two years.

About Fortis Solutions Group

At Fortis Solutions Group, we provide a differentiated approach giving our customers a powerful advantage in the marketplace through industry leading lead times, quality control, color management and solutions-oriented approaches. We deliver a breadth of product offerings utilizing our outstanding flexographic, offset and digital printing capabilities. These offerings include pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve labels, multi-ply coupon and flexible packaging printing, extended booklet printing, pouches, folding cartons, label applicators and variable data printing. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, the company also has manufacturing and sales offices in Austin, TX, Catoosa, OK, Ellington, CT, Flowery Branch, GA, High Point, NC, Kansas City, MO, Lewisville, TX, Memphis, TN, Merced, CA, Napa, CA, Orem, UT, West Chester, OH and Wixom, MI.

About Main Post Partners

Main Post Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on investing in proven growth companies across the consumer value chain. Main Post Partners invests in both majority and minority positions primarily in first institutional capital situations where founders, entrepreneurs and management teams are looking for an experienced partner to help build their companies to full potential. With a "Partnership, not Ownership" approach, Main Post Partners works closely with a network of successful executives to provide operational and strategic support to its management partners. Main Post Partners was named to Inc.'s list of The 50 Best Private Equity Firms for Entrepreneurs.

About the Sustainable Green Printing Partnership

The Sustainable Green Printing Partnership (SGP) is a non-profit organization that certifies printing facilities' sustainability best practices, including and beyond regulatory compliance. SGP advocates best practices and innovation among print community stakeholders, aligning the printing industry and its customers in the pursuit of a more accountable sustainable supply chain.

