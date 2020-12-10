Fortis Solutions Group Acquires Kala Packaging LLC

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Solutions Group LLC, a portfolio company of Main Post Partners, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Kala Packaging.

Kala Packaging, based in Orem UT, is a leading printer of pressure sensitive labels and flexible packaging. Offering variable content printing, anti-counterfeit and security solutions, and food safe flexible packaging including pouches, Kala serves the food and beverage, health and beauty and nutraceutical end-markets.

Fortis President and CEO John O. Wynne, Jr. commented, "With its fleet of digital presses and top tier flexographic printing technology, Maui Chai and the Kala team have established a national presence in the quick turn labels and flexible packaging markets. We are fortunate to join forces with such an outstanding team and are excited to further the value-added offerings we provide."

Kala President and CEO Maui Chai added, "While technology has always been an important characteristic of our ethos, supporting our customers as a vital extension of their operation is a foundational principle at Kala. Fortis understands the importance of these relationships and will persist in the continual removal of industry barriers that our customers have enjoyed with Kala over the past eighteen years. The comprehensive abilities Fortis flows into this partnership complements Kala's capability inimitably."

Employing over 850 employees across fourteen sites, Fortis intends to continue its pursuit of attractive acquisitions to further the breadth of product offerings and locations which can serve its customer base.

About Fortis Solutions Group

At Fortis Solutions Group, we provide a differentiated approach giving our customers a powerful advantage in the marketplace through industry leading lead times, quality control, color management and solutions-oriented approaches. We deliver a breadth of product offerings utilizing our outstanding flexographic, offset and digital printing capabilities. These offerings include pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve labels, multi-ply coupon and flexible packaging printing, extended booklet printing, pouches, folding cartons, label applicators and variable data printing. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, the company also has manufacturing and sales offices in Austin, TX, Catoosa, OK, Ellington, CT, Flowery Branch, GA, Fort Worth, TX, High Point, NC, Kansas City, MO, Lewisville, TX, Memphis, TN, Merced, CA, Orem, UT, West Chester, OH and Wixom, MI.

About Main Post Partners

Main Post Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on investing in proven growth companies across the consumer value chain. Main Post Partners invests in both majority and minority positions primarily in first institutional capital situations where founders, entrepreneurs and management teams are looking for an experienced partner to help build their companies to full potential. With a "Partnership, not Ownership" approach, Main Post Partners works closely with a network of successful executives to provide operational and strategic support to its management partners. Main Post Partners was named to Inc.'s list of The 50 Best Private Equity Firms for Entrepreneurs.

