Fortis Solutions Group Acquires Label Technology Inc.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Solutions Group LLC, a portfolio company of Main Post Partners, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Label Technology Inc.

Label Technology, based in Merced, CA, is an award-winning printer of flexible packaging, stand-up pouches, and pressure sensitive labels. Founded In 1986, Label Technology became 100% employee owned through an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) in 2007. Label Technology serves a wide range of industries including the food, natural products, nutraceutical, cosmetic and health and beauty end markets.

Fortis President and CEO John O. Wynne, Jr. commented, "Label Technology is an ideal fit within Fortis as the acquisition creates a true national footprint for our organization while broadening our product offerings across multiple vertical markets. I am incredibly impressed with the technical savvy and operational and sales prowess of the company and look forward to working alongside Dave Bankson and the entire Label Technology team."

Label Technology President and CEO David Bankson added, "We are very excited to join John and the Fortis team. Fortis is one of the few organizations in our industry that share our passion for service and quality and I've been very impressed by John and his team. The union of our companies will truly bring opportunities to our employees and our customers. My father and I always envisioned a national footprint as key to long term growth and we are happy to be realizing this with Fortis."

Employing over 700 employees across thirteen sites, Fortis intends to continue its pursuit of attractive acquisitions to further the breadth of product offerings and locations which can serve its customer base.

For more information, or to contact a sales representative to learn more about how Fortis can make a difference for you, please call 1-844-FSG-LBLS or visit www.FortisSolutionsGroup.com.

About Fortis Solutions Group

At Fortis Solutions Group, we provide a differentiated approach giving our customers a powerful advantage in the marketplace through industry leading lead times, quality control, color management and solutions-oriented approaches. We deliver a breadth of product offerings utilizing our outstanding flexographic, offset and digital printing capabilities. These offerings include pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve labels, multi-ply coupon and flexible packaging printing, extended booklet printing, folding cartons, label applicators and variable data printing. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, the company also has manufacturing and sales offices in Austin, TX, Catoosa, OK, Ellington, CT, Flowery Branch, GA, Fort Worth, TX, High Point, NC, Kansas City, MO, Lewisville, TX, Memphis, TN, Merced, CA, West Chester, OH and Wixom, MI.

About Main Post Partners

Main Post Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on investing in proven growth companies across the consumer value chain. Main Post Partners invests in both majority and minority positions primarily in first institutional capital situations where founders, entrepreneurs and management teams are looking for an experienced partner to help build their companies to full potential. With a "Partnership, not Ownership" approach, Main Post Partners works closely with a network of successful executives to provide operational and strategic support to its management partners.

