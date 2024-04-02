Fortis Solutions Group Acquires the Print Division of MASA Corporation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Solutions Group LLC ("Fortis"), a leading provider of high impact printed packaging solutions and a portfolio company of funds managed by Harvest Partners, LP, today announced the acquisition of the Print Division of MASA Corporation ("MASA") based in Norfolk, Virginia, and its additional Print Division facility in Decatur, Alabama. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

MASA Corporation is a national, full-service provider of custom labels, contract packaging, packaging and equipment supplies serving manufacturers and distributors of food and beverage, wine and spirits, personal care and cosmetics and industrial end markets.

Fortis President and CEO John O. Wynne, Jr. said, "Having known and respected the Fraim family, who founded MASA over 55 years ago, I'm excited about the opportunity for our two companies to join forces. This acquisition enables customers to have the opportunity to choose from our increased range and variety of offerings and solutions. We welcome MASA's talented employees to Fortis."

MASA President and CEO Thomas E. Fraim, Jr. commented, "Joining the Fortis team is an important milestone that will undoubtedly bring significant value to MASA's regional and national clients. MASA and Fortis have long been friendly competitors, so it is very special to see that relationship evolve into an alliance. We look forward to being part of the Fortis team and would like to thank our employees, clients and business partners for making all of this possible."

Employing over 1,300 employees across twenty-one manufacturing sites, Fortis intends to continue its pursuit of attractive acquisitions to further the breadth of product offerings and locations which can better serve its customer base.

For more information, or to contact a sales representative to learn more about how Fortis can make a difference for you, please call 1-844-FSG-LBLS or visit www.FortisSolutionsGroup.com.

About Fortis Solutions Group

At Fortis Solutions Group, we provide a differentiated approach giving our customers a powerful advantage in the marketplace through industry leading lead times, quality control, color management and solutions-oriented approaches. We deliver a breadth of product offerings utilizing our outstanding flexographic, letterpress, offset and digital printing capabilities. These offerings include pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve labels, multi-ply coupon and flexible packaging printing, extended booklet printing, pouches, folding cartons, label applicators and variable data printing. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, the company also has manufacturing and sales offices in Catoosa, OK, Cordova, TN, Decatur, AL, Ellington, CT, Flowery Branch, GA, High Point, NC, Lewisville, TX, Marietta, GA, Merced, CA, Montgomery, IL, Napa, CA, Norfolk, VA, Novi, MI, Orem, UT, Paso Robles, CA, Placentia, CA, Santa Fe Springs, CA, Somersworth, NH, St-Hubert, Quebec, Canada, and West Chester, OH.

