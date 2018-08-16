Fortis' VP of HSEQ, Joyce Ryel, Awarded the Association of Energy Service Companies' Lifetime Achievement Award

TROY, Mich., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce Ryel, Fortis Energy Services' VP of HSEQ, was recently awarded the Association of Energy Service Companies' Golden Wrench Award at the AESC's Annual Summer Meeting at the MontBleu Resort & Casino in Lake Tahoe, NV.

The Golden Wrench Award was established to formally recognize Sustaining members who have shown exemplary dedication to the AESC and the Energy Service Industry during their careers. The award is a peer recognition of a Sustaining member's lifetime achievement in the industry and the Association. First awarded in 1986, Ms. Ryel is the 26th recipient and the first female to receive the award.

"I am totally humbled and honored to receive this most coveted award. I love the oil and gas industry, and the people that work hard throughout the industry each and every day. To be honored for doing what I love, is indeed the ultimate accomplishment," said Ms. Ryel.

Ms. Ryel has over 20 years' experience in HSEQ for the oil and gas industry. Prior to joining Fortis, Ms. Ryel spent the past two decades with Houston-based Superior Energy Services serving in several roles, including HSE Director, HSEQ Corporate. Ms. Ryel currently serves as the chairperson for the National Service, Transmission, Exploration and Production Safety Network (STEPS) and the American Petroleum Institute (API) Recommended Practice (RP) 54 Task Group. She currently serves on the Board of Directors and as the national treasurer for the Association of Energy Service Companies (AESC), where she also served as President from 2015-2016, and on the planning committee of the OSHA Oil & Gas Safety and Health Conference. Ms. Ryel has served in numerous leadership positions, including chairperson of the Mid-Continent Safety and Production Safety (MCEPS), on the board of directors for the Oklahoma Trucking Association and as a member of the safety committee of the Oklahoma Independent Petroleum Association (OIPA). She was honored as the Oklahoma Safety Management Council Professional of the Year, along with the AESC's Safety Person of the Year.

About Fortis

Fortis Energy Services is a multi-award-winning oil and gas well servicing company headquartered in Michigan with operations throughout the Rocky Mountain and Northeast regions, specializing in well completions, down-hole repairs, plugging and abandonment, maintenance, and workovers. Our rig packages consist of late model 500 series service rigs, 170K SARA/150K Snubbing Units, Cameron BOPs, 5K and 10K pumps, XK-90/100 power swivels and hydraulic catwalks.

SOURCE Fortis Energy Services

Related Links

http://www.fortisenergyservices.com

