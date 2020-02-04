Fortissimo Capital Fund Closes Its Fifth Fund With $650 Million

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortissimo Capital Fund ("Fortissimo"), a private equity firm based in Israel, focused on special situations and growth opportunities, announced today the final closing of its fifth fund, Fortissimo Capital Fund V, L.P., with commitments of $650 million. Fortissimo is operating for more than fifteen years and in total has raised $1.6 billion. "We're very gratified," said Yuval Cohen, Fortissimo's founding and managing partner "that our existing investors and several new large and prestigious investors selected to participate in this fund, which quickly became oversubscribed. We see their commitment as a strong vote of confidence in our investment strategy and our ability to work together as a team to enhance the value of our portfolio companies."

Investors in Fortissimo V are comprised of large institutional investors from the U.S., Europe and Israel, including: state and corporate pension funds, endowments, fund of funds, trusts and insurance companies.

Fortissimo's first fund was founded in April 2004 and raised $80 million. Fortissimo's second fund raised $110 million in 2008. Fortissimo's third fund raised $265 million in 2012. Fortissimo's fourth fund raised $472 million in 2015. Fortissimo's current fund raised $650 million.

Some of Fortissimo's notable exits include: the initial public offering of Kornit Digital Ltd (Nasdaq: KRNT); the initial public offering of SodaStream International Ltd; the sale of Diptech to Ferro (NYSE: FOE), the sale of Nur Macroprinters Ltd. to Hewlett Packard; the sale of Cadent Inc. to Align Inc.; the sale of Starhome to Telerix; the sale of all of our holdings in Biological Industries to Sartorius AG (SRT.GR) and the sale of AOD Software Inc. to a U.S. based private equity fund.

Fortissimo Capital Fund V is a special situations and growth capital Israeli-related private equity fund focused primarily on maturing technology and industrial companies that are at a point of inflection. Fortissimo's investment strategy is to achieve capital appreciation through taking a leading role and active approach in Israeli-related global businesses that require immediate and significant change, or stimulation of growth and by building business fundamentals to facilitate sustainable long-term growth and value creation.

In addition to Yuval Cohen, Fortissimo's founding and managing partner, its other partners include: Eli Blatt, Shmoulik Barashi, Marc Lesnick, Yochai Hacohen, Yoav Hineman, Uri Zahavi, Itamar Ophel and Uri Nayer.

For more information: Marc Lesnick, Marc@ffcapital.com +972 3 915 7466, www.ffcapital.com.

SOURCE Fortissimo Capital Fund

Related Links

http://www.ffcapital.com

