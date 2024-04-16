Fortitude Family Office Founder and CEO Matt Walker Named Executive of the Year by Business Intelligence Group

Walker is honored with award for his commitment to top-level client service and strengthening local communities through business and charitable initiatives

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortitude Family Office, LLC, is proud to announce that Founder and CEO Matt Walker has been named a recipient of the 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Award presented by Business Intelligence Group.

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those who are winning by supporting their own customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success. Awards were given out to consultants, outsource partners and technology providers for superior performances in the past 12 months.

"I am extremely proud to be named a 2024 Executive of the Year by Business Intelligence Group," said Matt Walker, CPA, CGMA®, Founder and CEO of Fortitude Family Office. "While I am certainly honored to receive this recognition as an individual, it would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication that our entire team exemplifies."

Walker is recognized for his business acumen, employee-focused culture, and exceptional client care over the past year. Most notably, he is being honored for his commitment to employees, clients, and his local community while maintaining the ability to navigate a complex industry during uncertain times.

"In today's dynamic environment, customer service teams and suppliers have had to adapt significantly," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "We're thrilled to recognize Matthew for his exemplary leadership and impactful contributions to improving everyday lives."

About Fortitude Family Office, LLC

Fortitude Family Office, LLC, is a fully-integrated financial advisory team with more than $2 billion in AUA based in Scottsdale, Arizona providing high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals with investment, wealth management, tax, accounting, philanthropy, and business operations services. With the mission to revolutionize the way families leverage coordinated services to create, maintain, and foster their legacy and wealth, the award-winning team is recognized for delivering in-depth plans for multigenerational families, founders and entrepreneurs, corporate executives and families navigating major transitions. Founded by Matt Walker, CPA, CGMA®, the firm is committed to developing solutions that address clients' immediate financial needs and support their wealth preservation for generations to come.

To learn more about Fortitude Family Office, please visit FortitudeFO.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contacts

Drew Phillips, CFA

Chief Operating Officer

Fortitude Family Office

[email protected]

Maria Jimenez

Chief Nominations Officer

Business Intelligence Group

[email protected]

