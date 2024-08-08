Fortitude Family Office Named 2024 WealthManagement.com Industry Award Finalist

Firm is recognized for its Fortitude Private Lending & Fortitude Real Estate Capital initiatives

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortitude Family Office, LLC proudly announces that it has been named as a finalist in the 2024 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards program, in the Family Offices / Client Initiative category.

For the past 10 years, the annual WealthManagement.com Industry Awards have recognized the people, companies, and organizations that support the success of financial advisors and their clients. This year's winners will be announced on September 5, 2024 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York, N.Y.

"Managing families' entire financial lives is at the heart of everything we do," said Matt Walker, CPA, CGMA®, Founder and CEO of Fortitude Family Office. "The financial plans and strategies we craft with our clients are built for them—not for an industry demographic. This honor would not have been possible without the dedication to clients on display from every member of our team day after day, month after month, and year after year. We are grateful to WealthManagement.com for calling attention to our team's high-touch approach to helping our clients expand their wealth and amplify their impact."

In 2023, Fortitude Family Office launched Fortitude Private Lending, a private equity fund comprised of the firm's clients, which invested in the exceptional team at CV3 Financial Services, a provider of lending solutions for real estate investors nationwide. Mr. Walker was appointed Chairman of CV3 Financial Services to represent clients' interests. Subsequently, Fortitude Private Lending also launched Fortitude Real Estate Credit, which is focused on delivering high-yielding, fully collateralized credit exposure to clients. These two offerings, and their collective results since launch, have made a direct impact on the financial well-being of the firm's clients over the past year.

This is the most recent accolade Fortitude Family Office has garnered. Earlier this year, Mr. Walker was ranked No. 18 on AdvisorHub's 200 Advisors to Watch for 2024. In April 2024, Mr. Walker was named Executive of the Year by Business Intelligence Group, and in January of this year, he was recognized as one of Five Star Professional's 2023 Five Star Wealth Managers. He was also a finalist in the Rising Star Under 40 category in the 11th annual Family Wealth Report Awards program.

In addition, Mr. Walker was honored as an InvestmentNews Awards 2024 Excellence Awardee, in the category of regional Advisor of the Year for the Southwest. The InvestmentNews awardee profile of Mr. Walker is available here: https://www.investmentnews.com/in-awards/features/an-immense-responsibility-to-serve-others-253934

Fortitude Family Office, LLC, is a fully-integrated financial advisory team with more than $2 billion in AUA based in Scottsdale, Arizona providing high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals with investment, wealth management, tax, accounting, philanthropy, and business operations services. With the mission to revolutionize the way families leverage coordinated services to create, maintain, and foster their legacy and wealth, the award-winning team is recognized for delivering in-depth plans for multigenerational families, founders and entrepreneurs, corporate executives and families navigating major transitions. Founded by Matt Walker, CPA, CGMA®, the firm is committed to developing solutions that address clients' immediate financial needs and support their wealth preservation for generations to come.

