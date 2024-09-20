Fortitude Family Office Wins 2024 WealthManagement.com Industry Award for Private Lending Initiative

Firm took home the trophy in the Family Office / Client Initiative category during September 5 awards gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortitude Family Office, LLC is proud to announce that it won the 2024 WealthManagement.com Industry Award in the Family Offices / Client Initiative category. Matt Walker, CPA, CGMA®, Founder and CEO of Fortitude Family Office, accepted the honor in person during the annual WealthManagement.com Industry Awards gala, held this year at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York, N.Y. on September 5.

"The families we serve are not numbers and demographics to us—they are like our own families," said Matt Walker, CPA, CGMA®, Founder and CEO of Fortitude Family Office. "That is why this recognition from WealthManagement.com, and from our industry peers, resonates so deeply with us. We are grateful to every member of our team for going the extra mile every single day, as well as to our clients for placing their faith in us to manage their financial lives."

The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards is the only awards program to recognize the people, companies, and organizations that support the success of financial advisors and their clients. Now in its 10th year, the awards program was expanded in 2024 to honor organizations that are pioneering innovation in platforms for Philanthropy and RIA Client Initiatives. This year, a record-breaking 1,000 entries were submitted by more than 400 companies. Winners were selected by a panel of independent judges based on quantitative and quantitative criteria, ranging from adoption, feature set, scale, and scope to creativity, innovation, and methods of delivery. For more information, and a full list of winners, please visit https://informaconnect.com/wealth-management-industry-awards/.

The WealthManagement.com Industry Award presented to Fortitude Family Office recognizes Fortitude Real Estate Credit, a private credit offering focused on delivering high-yield, collateralized credit exposure.

Fortitude Family Office has garnered a variety of accolades this year, with Mr. Walker having been ranked No. 18 on AdvisorHub's 200 Advisors to Watch for 2024. AZ Business magazine has profiled Mr. Walker as one of the "Wealth Managers of the Year" in the publication's November/December 2024 issue. Mr. Walker was also honored as an InvestmentNews Awards 2024 Excellence Awardee, in the category of regional Advisor of the Year for the Southwest.

In April of this year, Mr. Walker was named Executive of the Year by Business Intelligence Group, and in January 2024, he was recognized as one of Five Star Professional's 2023 Five Star Wealth Managers. He was also a finalist in the Rising Star Under 40 category in the 11th annual Family Wealth Report Awards program.

