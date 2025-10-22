FORTITUDE RESEARCH AND MARKETING LAUNCHES GUIDANT - THE FIRST TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM TO ENABLE ONLINE CEMETERY PROPERTY SALES

Patented platform goes live with Milestone Funeral Partners, marking a major step forward in the digital transformation of the deathcare profession

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortitude Research and Marketing today announced the launch of Guidant, a technology company pioneering digital commerce solutions for cemeteries and funeral homes. The patented platform enables families to purchase cemetery property and related services directly from cemeteries, completely online — a first for the deathcare profession.

Guidant technology map, allowing consumers to purchase cemetery property completely online.

While several companies have made it possible to arrange funerals and cremations online, Guidant is the first to bring direct cemetery property transactions — traditionally an offline, in-person process, requiring customers to meet with a sales professional — into a fully digital, secure, environment.

Guidant's patented technology integrates interactive mapping, inventory management, and e-commerce functionality, allowing cemeteries to showcase available property, streamline purchasing, and enhance the consumer experience. According to industry research, thirty-five percent of consumers say they would purchase cemetery property online if they had the option.

"For too long, cemetery property sales have been one of the last major purchase categories still tied to a completely offline process," said George Owens, Founder of Fortitude Research and Marketing which incubated Guidant. "Guidant changes that. Our platform brings the transparency, convenience, and accessibility that today's consumers expect — while empowering cemetery operators to grow their business in a digital-first world."

The company's first live implementation launched at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland, Maine, a partner of Milestone Funeral Partners, a forward-thinking funeral, cemetery, and crematory company serving funeral homes and cemeteries across multiple states in the Northeast.

"We're proud to be the first to bring Guidant's technology to market," said Mike Martel, President of Milestone Funeral Partners. "This platform makes it easier for families to make meaningful, informed decisions — and it gives our locations a new way to reach people where they are. Guidant represents the kind of innovation our profession has needed for years."

Guidant's technology is patented, with 11 additional partner locations currently in pre-launch. The company is now entering an active growth phase, seeking to add new locations to the platform as well as seedinvestment to accelerate deployment, expand its engineering team, and scale adoption across North America.

"This isn't just a digital tool," added Owens. "It's the foundation for how the next generation of cemetery commerce will operate — built with respect for tradition, and the innovation needed for the future."

About Guidant

Guidant is a technology company transforming the way cemeteries sell property and services. With a patented digital platform that enables families to browse, select, and purchase cemetery property online, Guidant empowers cemeteries to modernize their sales process and meet the expectations of today's digital consumer.

Learn more at: OurGuidant.com

About Milestone Funeral Partners

Milestone Funeral Partners, led by experienced funeral directors Michael Martel and Timothy "TJ" Smart, focuses on supporting community-based Managing Partners and fostering entrepreneurship. With a dedication to people and local caregivers, the company ensures its businesses are led by the best caregivers in each community they serve.

Learn more at: Milestonefuneralpartners.com

