FORTIUS CAPITAL LAUNCHES NEW SELLER INITIATIVE TO ACQUIRE STRATEGIC OUTDOOR HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES ACROSS THE WESTERN US

News provided by

Fortius Capital

08 Feb, 2024, 17:22 ET

Owners of outdoor hospitality, RV park, multi-family/entry-level housing assets, or raw land zoned for RV parks, accessible housing, or vacation rentals in mountain and resort markets may be eligible for the program –

VAIL, Colo., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortius Capital, a real estate private equity and development company, launches new property acquisition initiative in mountain and resort markets, including Colorado, Utah, Idaho, and Oregon. The firm is actively acquiring entry-level housing and outdoor hospitality assets that meet the following criterion: 50+ site RV parks, 40+ site manufactured housing communities, 10+ unit multi-family opportunities, or entitled land zoned for selective assets in mountain and resort markets. Transaction sizes typically range between $2,000,000 to $25,000,000.

Fortius Capital invites property owners to engage in discussions about potential asset sales. Qualifying sellers may contact Fortius' team ([email protected]) to inquire about a mutually-beneficial transaction, or submit a property for review online.

"We understand that in today's market environment, sellers may be struggling to maximize the value of their original property investment, and our firm is well equipped to help. Our team endeavors to forge partnerships that resonate with the diverse financial narratives of our clients, whether amplifying investment returns, securing retirement, optimizing cash flow, or navigating tax intricacies," said Mike Pearson, Fortius Capital's Founder & President.

Fortius Capital has a long and notable history of developing accessible housing products across Colorado's western slope. As Eagle County residents, local investors, and outdoor enthusiasts, the firm is closely connected with the real estate solutions needed most in mountain and resort communities, like the Vail Valley. Recent projects include River Dance, the Vail Valley's newest outdoor hospitality destination, Two Rivers Village, a 130-acre lakefront single family bedroom community, Aspen Ridge, a 110-unit single family subdivision within Buckhorn Valley, and Rocky Mountain Commerce Park, a 28-acre light industrial subdivision adjacent to the Eagle County Regional Airport in Gypsum, Colorado.

"Our approach harmonizes the aspirations of sellers with the broader goals of mountain communities," said Rick Cherry, Fortius Capital's VP of Marketing. "We're in the business ensuring every asset is a mosaic of mutual success and desirability for sellers, municipalities, investors, and future end users," he went on to say.

Notably, Fortius has demonstrated an organization-wide proficiency in creating hybrid RV/extended stay facilities with the active management of the River Dance development. River Dance's formal expansion will begin this spring, significantly enhancing lodging availability in the Vail Valley.

For general media & seller inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About Fortius Capital

Fortius Capital is a real estate private equity and development company with a focus on outdoor hospitality and entry-level housing within mountain and resort markets across the western United States. The company has delivered entry-level housing products to more than 1,000 Eagle County residents, while offering attractive, risk-adjusted returns for investment partners across a range of deal types since 2006.

SOURCE Fortius Capital

Also from this source

FORTIUS CAPITAL PREPARES TO WELCOME HOMEOWNERS AT ITS NEWEST RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT IN GARFIELD COUNTY

FORTIUS CAPITAL PREPARES TO WELCOME HOMEOWNERS AT ITS NEWEST RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT IN GARFIELD COUNTY

Fortius Capital, a real estate private equity and development company, is pleased to announce that construction on its latest residential project,...
FORTIUS CAPITAL RECEIVES GREEN LIGHT TO BREAK GROUND ON 172-UNIT EXPANSION AT THE VAIL VALLEY'S NEWEST OUTDOOR HOSPITALITY DESTINATION

FORTIUS CAPITAL RECEIVES GREEN LIGHT TO BREAK GROUND ON 172-UNIT EXPANSION AT THE VAIL VALLEY'S NEWEST OUTDOOR HOSPITALITY DESTINATION

Fortius Capital, a real estate private equity and development company, proudly announces the commencement of a significant expansion project at River ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Travel

Image1

Residential Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.