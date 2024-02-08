FORTIUS CAPITAL PREPARES TO WELCOME HOMEOWNERS AT ITS NEWEST RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT IN GARFIELD COUNTY

News provided by

Fortius Capital

08 Feb, 2024, 17:20 ET

The new single family home community offers spacious estate lots, breathtaking views, and true homebuilding flexibility in the center of world-class outdoor recreation –

VAIL, Colo., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortius Capital, a real estate private equity and development company, is pleased to announce that construction on its latest residential project, Pioneer Mesa Estates, will be finalized upon the completion of paving this spring. The community is located within Rifle, Colorado, and offers an opportunity for future residents to build and design a range of improvements, from a single family home, barndominium, or shop, to a large garage or additional dwelling unit ("ADU").

Eight of 17 lots are now under contract. Inaugural homesites will begin closing this spring. Vertical construction of new homes will follow associated closings. For current homesite availability, please contact Bill Holm ([email protected]), or check availability online now.

"Pioneer Mesa Estates offers future residents an opportunity to truly design the lifestyle they want their families to live and enjoy," said Bill Holm, Fortius Realty's Broker Associate. "In the center of world-class recreation with enough room to design and construct various improvements, this community provides an affordable option to build a custom 'home on the range' in the heart of Garfield County," he went on to say.

Future residents enjoy the idea of bringing creative projects to life with ample space to store a fleet of equipment, or construct various improvements to house friends and extended family. For those aiming to start small, an option to initially build an ADU until beginning construction on the main residence is plausible.

"This asset required thoughtful re-imagining, as the project originally broke ground with another developer pushing a product that was not well received by the Rifle community. Our team is delivering an asset that better suits Rifle's rural setting and mountain charm. We're proud to breathe economic life into the area, transforming a previously stalled subdivision into a vibrant landscape for homeownership," said Mike Pearson, Fortius Capital's Founder & President.

Fortius invites interested individuals or homebuilders to reserve a homesite while sites are still available by contacting Bill Holm, or visiting the community website at pioneermesaestates.com.

For general media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About Fortius Capital

Fortius Capital is a real estate private equity and development company with a focus on outdoor hospitality and entry-level housing within mountain and resort markets across the western United States. The company has delivered entry-level housing products to more than 1,000 Eagle County residents, while offering attractive, risk-adjusted returns for investment partners across a range of deal types since 2006.

SOURCE Fortius Capital

Also from this source

FORTIUS CAPITAL LAUNCHES NEW SELLER INITIATIVE TO ACQUIRE STRATEGIC OUTDOOR HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES ACROSS THE WESTERN US

FORTIUS CAPITAL LAUNCHES NEW SELLER INITIATIVE TO ACQUIRE STRATEGIC OUTDOOR HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES ACROSS THE WESTERN US

Fortius Capital, a real estate private equity and development company, launches new property acquisition initiative in mountain and resort markets,...
FORTIUS CAPITAL RECEIVES GREEN LIGHT TO BREAK GROUND ON 172-UNIT EXPANSION AT THE VAIL VALLEY'S NEWEST OUTDOOR HOSPITALITY DESTINATION

FORTIUS CAPITAL RECEIVES GREEN LIGHT TO BREAK GROUND ON 172-UNIT EXPANSION AT THE VAIL VALLEY'S NEWEST OUTDOOR HOSPITALITY DESTINATION

Fortius Capital, a real estate private equity and development company, proudly announces the commencement of a significant expansion project at River ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.