FORTIUS CAPITAL RECEIVES GREEN LIGHT TO BREAK GROUND ON 172-UNIT EXPANSION AT THE VAIL VALLEY'S NEWEST OUTDOOR HOSPITALITY DESTINATION

Fortius Capital

08 Feb, 2024, 16:09 ET

After more than nine years of entitlement and permitting, the required approvals were awarded to River Dance, an active 40-site RV park in the Vail Valley, triggering the park's formal expansion that will include 200+ sites upon expansion completion –

VAIL, Colo., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortius Capital, a real estate private equity and development company, proudly announces the commencement of a significant expansion project at River Dance. The property will feature 54 park homes available for extended and nightly stays as part of the expansion's first phase, with the potential to add additional park home sites in later phases. The newly developed RV sites will be wider than the industry average and offer 30/50 AMP pedestals with future 100 AMP service available. Fortius Capital worked closely with the Town of Gypsum ("Town"), the State of Colorado, and an array of potential guests, residents, and community stakeholders to encapsulate the lodging needs of the Town and prospective tenants in the area.

After successfully navigating entitlement and permitting processes, Fortius Capital will formally begin River Dance's expansion this spring. The firm's collaboration with the Town highlights the potential of public-private synergy in addressing regional lodging and housing opportunities. Such a model represents a path other municipalities and private developers may explore in creating economic vitality across mountain communities.

"As the only RV Resort in Eagle County, River Dance represents an opportunity to positively impact extended stay lodging availability within the Town of Gypsum, while beginning to address a shortage for affordable nightly accommodations in Eagle County with an extended stay product," said Mike Pearson, Fortius Capital's Founder & President. "We're excited to deliver a solution that makes economic sense for future Eagle County visitors, residents, and the Town of Gypsum," he went on to say.

Emphasizing a connection with nature, all RV and park home sites at River Dance offer an immersive outdoor experience that harmonizes with the breathtaking natural surroundings of the Vail Valley. Fortius worked closely with several of the nation's top park home manufacturers to create units tailored to the firm's and communities' robust energy and habitability standards to ensure year-round occupancy.

"We've partnered with the nation's top park home manufacturers, ensuring each unit exceeds stringent standards for four-season living in the high mountain Colorado resort region. Whether it's a weekend ski trip or a summer cycling getaway, River Dance will provide the perfect blend of affordability and accessibility to Colorado's great outdoors all year round," states Patrick Scanlan, Director of Development at Fortius Capital.

About Fortius Capital

Fortius Capital is a real estate private equity and development company with a focus on outdoor hospitality and entry-level housing within mountain and resort markets across the western United States. The company has delivered entry-level housing products to more than 1,000 Eagle County residents, while offering attractive, risk-adjusted returns for investment partners across a range of deal types since 2006.

