FORTIUS CAPITAL UNVEILS CONFLUENCE AT TWO RIVERS: A NEW AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMUNITY IN EAGLE COUNTY, COLORADO

Fortius Capital

08 Feb, 2024, 17:40 ET

After more than 20 years, the groundbreaking of Confluence at Two Rivers will mark the close of Dotsero's Two Rivers Village housing development that originally broke ground in 2003 –

VAIL, Colo., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortius Capital, a premier real estate private equity group, proudly announces the groundbreaking of Confluence at Two Rivers—an innovative entry-level housing community in Dotsero, Colorado. With construction set to begin this summer, Fortius reaffirms its commitment to addressing the pressing need for housing solutions in Eagle County. 

Confluence at Two Rivers, situated within the scenic landscape of Dotsero, will feature two- and three-bedroom townhomes, catering to the diverse needs of Vail Valley residents. With prices starting in the 300s to accommodate the region's average median income, these residences exemplify Fortius' vision of making homeownership a reality for a diverse demographic.

"We're not just constructing homes; we're laying the foundation for brighter futures and thriving communities," said Fortius Capital's Founder and President, Mike Pearson. "We're committed to creating sustainable and affordable housing solutions that make the goal of homeownership achievable for the working class."

Construction is scheduled to commence this summer and Fortius Capital is already accepting presale reservations from prospective residents. Interested parties can join the waitlist to secure first-come, first-served access to newly constructed homes.

"Confluence at Two Rivers is not just a housing development; it's a testament to our unwavering commitment to community and affordability," added Patrick Scanlan, Director of Development at Fortius Capital.

As part of Fortius' commitment to social responsibility, the housing units will be inclusively priced to accommodate median income families in the area, ensuring economic diversity is woven into the fabric of the community. This inclusivity aligns with Fortius' vision of creating spaces that empower individuals from all walks of life to realize property ownership.

The initiative is expected to garner regional investment interest as Fortius Capital continues to spearhead critical housing development and discourse with a wide range of stakeholders on affordable housing solutions at a broader scale. Simultaneously, the project aligns with regional employer workforce housing needs, while further addressing the housing affordability crisis of the Vail Valley community. The community also represents a legitimate closeout to the Two Rivers Village development that was purchased by Fortius Capital via a foreclosure sale in 2013.

Fortius Capital invites the community, stakeholders, and the media to join the groundbreaking ceremony this summer, more details will be announced this spring.

This momentous occasion marks the beginning of a transformative journey, bringing affordable housing options to the heart of Eagle County.

For general media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About Fortius Capital

Fortius Capital is a real estate private equity and development company with a focus on outdoor hospitality and entry-level housing within mountain and resort markets across the western United States. The company has delivered entry-level housing products to more than 1,000 Eagle County residents, while offering attractive, risk-adjusted returns for investment partners across a range of deal types since 2006.

SOURCE Fortius Capital

