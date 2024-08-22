Fortman Cline Capital Markets Wins Best M&A Boutique Firm - Southeast Asia, 2024 at the Global Brand Frontier Awards

BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortman Cline Capital Markets has clinched the Best M&A Boutique Firm - Southeast Asia, 2024 award at the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2024 hosted by Boston Brand Research & Media. The recognition underscores the firm's exceptional ability to deliver innovative and impactful M&A solutions across Southeast Asia. Known for its sharp execution and strategic advisory services, Fortman Cline has established itself as a go-to partner in navigating complex transactions and driving significant value for its diverse client base.

"Fortman Cline Capital Markets exemplifies the qualities we look for in a Global Brand Frontier Award winner," said Shivakumar Vijay Shankar, President & CEO of Boston Brand Research & Media. "Their dedication to innovation, strategic thinking, and client-centricity sets them apart in the highly competitive M&A landscape. The firm's ability to consistently deliver transformative solutions, particularly in the fast-evolving Southeast Asian market, speaks volumes about their leadership and expertise. Fortman Cline's recent achievements not only demonstrate their capacity to handle complex, high-impact transactions but also their vision in shaping the future of the industries they engage with. It is this blend of foresight and execution that makes them truly deserving of the Best M&A Boutique Firm award."

Mr. Daniel Ibasco, President of Fortman Cline Capital Markets said, "This recognition underscores FCCM's unwavering commitment to excellence in customer service and our dedication to empowering entrepreneurs. Our advocacy for the entrepreneurial segment of the market, combined with the transformative and impactful nature of our transactions, is a true differentiator for us. We collaborate with industry thought leaders and executives to provide our clients not just with standard financial advice, but with commercial insights that are integral to every strategic deal we undertake."

He continued, "This year, Fortman Cline has achieved significant milestones, further cementing our position as an industry leader. Notable transactions include raising close to US$100 million in debt and equity for Buskowitz Energy Inc., a leading solar rooftop player in the Philippines, which will transform into a 200MW company within a few years. FCCM is also driving consolidation in the logistics, healthcare, and retail industries, where offline and online platforms are beginning to converge. Additionally, FCCM has been very active in the infrastructure space, recently serving as the financial advisor to San Miguel Holdings Corporation on its successful bid for the 25-year concession contract to rehabilitate and operate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). FCCM also has a significant pipeline of transactions involving renewable energy and hyperscale data centers, and we are beginning to see more cross-border transactions within ASEAN."

This accolade highlights Fortman Cline's critical role in the Southeast Asian M&A landscape, where it has consistently leveraged its deep market knowledge, strategic insights, and robust relationships to deliver successful outcomes for clients.

About Fortman Cline Capital Markets (FCCM)

Fortman Cline Capital Markets (FCCM), with offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Manila, specializes in providing strategic advisory services to emerging conglomerates and owner-managers across Southeast Asia. With expertise in sectors such as power and energy, healthcare, transport infrastructure, logistics, consumer products, natural resources, and technology, Fortman Cline has closed over US$20 billion in M&A and fundraising transactions. The firm is renowned for its deep industry knowledge, exceptional client service, and cross-border capabilities.

Recently, FCCM established a management consulting arm, Fortman Cline Management Services (FCMS), to offer strategic guidance and industry expertise to clients both pre-and post-transaction. This includes post-integration work after an acquisition and strategic planning.

About Boston Brand Research & Media

Boston Brand Research & Media is a premier global consulting and media organization, renowned for its innovative research and comprehensive branding solutions. The company has also established itself as a leader in delivering insightful news, perspectives, and analyses on brands that are shaping the future of their industries. The organization provides its audience with up-to-date information on the world's top brands, highlighting those that set the standard in innovation, service excellence, and consumer-centric solutions. Each year, Boston Brand Research & Media honors companies that excel through their visionary leadership, exceptional offerings, and industry-defining innovations, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted authority in recognizing global excellence across diverse sectors.

About the Global Brand Frontier Awards

The Global Brand Frontier Awards, established by Boston Brand Research & Media, recognizes and celebrates the world's most dynamic brands across various industries. The awards highlight companies that demonstrate extraordinary innovation, leadership, and a commitment to delivering excellence globally. The awards are a benchmark for global success, identifying brands that are setting the standard in their industries.

This year's awards saw a competitive field of nominees, with Fortman Cline emerging as the standout in the M&A boutique category for Southeast Asia. Other prominent winners from Southeast Asia include Krungthai Bank PLC, Alveo Land, and more, showcasing the region's thriving business landscape and commitment to excellence.

