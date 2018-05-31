Fortnite Fuel: Chipotle Announces Sponsorship Of TSM's Competitive Fortnite Team

DENVER, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced that it will be fueling the preeminent esports organization, TSM, as its first-ever TSM Fortnite House sponsor.

This partnership brings together the most prolific players in the Fortnite community and one of America's most popular fast-casual restaurants in a unique content-focused partnership. The TSM Fortnite House includes Myth – team captain and the second biggest Fortnite streamer on Twitch – Daequan, Camills , and Hamlinz. Combined, the team boasts more than 10 million social followers.

"I'm really excited for this opportunity because TSM gets to represent a brand like Chipotle that we really believe in," said Andy Dinh, CEO of TSM. "I love Chipotle - I eat there every week, if not multiple times a week - and our players do too. It's a privilege to partner with an amazing brand that's leading my generation to better eating habits. I can't wait to see what TSM and Chipotle can achieve together."

"Having kept a close eye on the rise of Fortnite as a phenomenon that so many of our customers love, Chipotle is excited to embark on this unique partnership with some of the game's most notable, dynamic personalities, who are also Chipotle fans," said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle.

This partnership will feature multiple integrations, streaming exposure and some exciting surprises for fans along the way.

Fans can watch an announcement video featuring the TSM Fortnite house team here and can follow the team throughout the partnership on Twitter.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Steve Ells, founder and executive chairman, started Chipotle with the idea that food served fast did not have to be a typical fast food experience. Today, Chipotle continues to offer a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads made from fresh, high-quality raw ingredients, prepared using classic cooking methods and served in an interactive style allowing people to get exactly what they want. Chipotle seeks out extraordinary ingredients that are not only fresh, but that are raised responsibly, with respect for the animals, land, and people who produce them. Chipotle prepares its food using real, wholesome ingredients and without the use of added colors, flavors or other additives typically found in fast food. Chipotle opened with a single restaurant in Denver in 1993 and now operates more than 2,400 restaurants. For more information, visit Chipotle.com.

ABOUT TSM

Andy Dinh, CEO and founder, created TSM (T-S-M) in 2009 with the intention of being a gaming organization that competes at the highest level while at the same time providing quality digital content for the everyday gamer. By being one of the first gaming companies to focus on creating consistent live content while at the same time winning numerous championships in sold-out stadiums, TSM has grown from a small start-up in California to a titan of the gaming industry. Today, the company boasts millions of fans, rivaling or surpassing other major sports teams in the US and commanding the respect of gamers worldwide.

