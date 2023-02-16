Fortra's PhishLabs Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Strategic Growth and Market-leading Position in the Cybersecurity Industry

Fortra has grown to over 30,000 customers globally by expanding its portfolio, amplifying its growth potential and solidifying its market-leading position.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the digital risk protection (DRP) industry and recognized Fortra's PhishLabs with the 2022 Global Company of the Year Award. PhishLabs has become one of the leading DRP providers in the market and has experienced steady growth over the last three years. It has streamlined the entire digital risk protection process, from threat discovery to mitigation. A client-focused approach, powered by its security research and customer success teams, enables the DRP provider to recognize global trends and convert pain points into tipping points that proactively combat cybercriminals.

PhishLabs' solution meets most organizations' primary concerns, including time restrictions, lack of resources, and alert fatigue. It filters out noise, reduces false positives, and increases overall efficiency using sophisticated workflow automation capabilities and machine language (ML)/artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to save customers valuable time and costs. The company strikes the right balance between human and machine analysis to provide its customers with contextualized alerts and convert raw data into actionable insights.

Martin Naydenov, senior industry research analyst, noted, "PhishLabs is a business enabler for modern connected organizations seeking to protect their digital footprint beyond the traditional security perimeter. With its DRP offering, customers monitor numerous sources in real-time and effectively mitigate external threats without investing huge sums in security operations teams."

PhishLabs has built trust and fostered strong relationships globally with local domain registrars over the years by offering a proprietary mitigation methodology that competitors cannot easily replicate. By using a combination of takedown APIs, kill switch integrations, browser blocking, and internal control capabilities, it is streamlining the entire mitigation process and significantly reducing the mean time to resolve (MTTR). API integrations between its DRP platform and hosts enable PhishLabs to remove the human in the middle and automatically take down most fraudulent content within seconds, saving customers valuable time and money.

"PhishLabs' intuitive interface empowers cross-functional departments to collaborate more effectively by offering configurable dashboards and self-reporting capabilities, substantially boosting productivity across the entire organization," added Naydenov. With its strong overall performance, PhishLabs earns the 2022 Global Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award in the digital risk protection industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

