Fortrea Holdings and PHINIA Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600
28 Jun, 2023, 18:08 ET
NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, July 6:
- Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASD:FTRE) will replace Seneca Foods Corp. (NASD:SENEA). S&P 500 constituent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is spinning off Fortrea Holdings in a transaction expected to be completed on July 3. Seneca Foods is no longer representative of the small-cap market space. Laboratory Corporation of America will remain in the S&P 500 following the transaction.
- PHINIA Inc. (NYSE: PHIN) will replace El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASD:LOCO). S&P 500 constituent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) is spinning off PHINIA in a transaction expected to be completed on July 5. El Pollo Loco is no longer representative of the small-cap market space. BorgWarner will remain in the S&P 500 following the transaction.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
|
Effective Date
|
Index Name
|
Action
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
GICS Sector
|
July 3, 2023
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Fortrea Holdings
|
FTRE
|
Health Care
|
July 5, 2023
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
PHINIA
|
PHIN
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
July 6, 2023
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Fortrea Holdings
|
FTRE
|
Health Care
|
July 6, 2023
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
PHINIA
|
PHIN
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
July 6, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Fortrea Holdings
|
FTRE
|
Health Care
|
July 6, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
PHINIA
|
PHIN
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
July 6, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Seneca Foods
|
SENEA
|
Consumer Staples
|
July 6, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
El Pollo Loco Holdings
|
LOCO
|
Consumer Discretionary
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]com
Media Inquiries
[email protected]com
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices
Share this article