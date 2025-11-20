Fortress Government Solutions Secures Strategic IDIQ Contract to Revolutionize the Navy's Cyber Supply Chain Defense

New partnership expands Fortress' role in strengthening Navy-wide cyber supply chain resilience with integrated software, analytics, and risk mitigation services.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortress Government Solutions LLC (Fortress) is proud to announce it has been awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to support the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) in the development and sustainment of a vital Cyber Supply Chain Risk Management (C-SCRM) capability. This award marks a significant continuation of Fortress's expanding partnership with the Department of Defense.

With this new contract, Fortress deepens its role in fortifying the Navy's cyber supply chain resilience across NAVAIR, its subordinate commands, and partner Navy organizations. The company will deliver cutting-edge software, analytics, and integration services that protect mission readiness and operational effectiveness in a complex threat landscape.

"We are honored to deepen our partnership with the Department of the Navy and play a pivotal role in strengthening cyber supply chain protections, ensuring the lethality of the weapons systems used by our men and women in uniform," said Don Archer, President of Fortress Government Solutions. "This contract award brings Fortress's commercial expertise to the battlefield and provides program executives a suite of tools to combat Chinese, Russian, and other adversarial actors' incursions in our cyber supply chains. Derived from our AI enabled tools that protect critical infrastructure for the U.S. energy and utility sector, Fortress will deliver immediate risk reduction to forces at speed and scale, putting mission readiness and warfighter lethality front and center."

Under this IDIQ contract, Fortress will provide a comprehensive suite of Cyber Supply Chain Risk Management (C-SCRM) capabilities, including licensed software, advanced analytics, reporting, and systems integration, to help NAVAIR and its commands proactively identify and mitigate cyber supply chain risks. This capability is crucial for maintaining the readiness, safety, and operational effectiveness of Navy weapons systems. The contract also streamlines procurement and accelerates deployment of Fortress's proven solutions, solidifying its role as a trusted partner across the Navy's network.

As cyber threats increasingly target defense supply chains, Fortress delivers scalable, actionable insights that enhance mission readiness and operational security. Supported by experts in cyber threat intelligence and risk analytics, these solutions transform complex data into clear, timely intelligence to support critical decision-making.

"We welcome the Department of Defense's recent steps to tighten controls around cloud, technology, and supply chain pathways to reduce exposure to adversarial nations," said Don Archer. "This IDIQ enables Fortress to operationalize that direction for the Navy by delivering transparent, scalable CSCRM capabilities, combining software, analytics, chains, and teams' integration to remove risky vectors, improve visibility across supplier ecosystems, and accelerate protection of mission-critical platforms from actors seeking to exploit our supply chains."

Fortress Government Solutions complies with Executive Order 14017 to Secure America's Supply Chains, E.O. 14028 to secure software development, has committed to the CISA Secure by Design pledge, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants SOC 2 compliance, meets all National Institute of Standards and Technology 800-53 SCRM requirements, and is certified at CMMC Final Level 2.

