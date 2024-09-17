Fortress Solutions Delivers Operational and Customer Support Services to OEMs with FortressONE Platform

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on more than 40 years of delivering technical and logistical services, Fortress Solutions today announced it expanded the FortressONE platform for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with new Go-To-Market and Reseller offerings, adding MosoLabs as a growing, international OEM to the program.

Fortress Solutions will handle forward & reverse logistics for all MosoLabs' private wireless products internationally. Post this FortressONE services platform

FortressONE is an umbrella platform offering customized, operational support to global OEMs looking to improve customer support and reduce costs. It enables customers to outsource services that meet their specific needs, allowing them to focus internal resources on strategic initiatives, like cloud services and AI, and significantly reducing costs and operational complexity.

MosoLabs is a leading global company building solutions for LTE and 5G private and neutral host networks. Under a new contract, Fortress Solutions will handle forward and reverse logistics for all MosoLabs' private wireless products internationally through Fortress' Global Logistics services, enabling MosoLabs focus on delivering the latest 5G private network solutions to customers.

In addition, Fortress Solutions will become a Go-to-Market partner and reseller in the Americas for MosoLabs. Fortress Solutions will also offer Engineering and Field Services support for MosoLabs private wireless deployments.

"With our rapid growth and demand from customers for simple, secure, and reliable 5G private and neutral host networks, we needed a partner that knows the industry and can quickly deliver the logistics and services our customers require," said Stephen Leotis, president of MosoLabs. "Fortress has the expertise in the industry and years of experience in global logistics to best support our customers' private network deployments."

Fortress has delivered professional, managed, and technical services to service providers and enterprises globally for more than 40 years. FortressONE brings together many of the Fortress services including:

Global Logistics – A global team to handle forward and reverse logistics from 30 global warehouses, meeting trade compliance in more than 60 countries.

Advanced Technical Support – Tier 2/Tier 3 support for telecom network or OEM hardware issues, or enterprise data center and IP networking equipment.

Fortress Signature Repair – Expertise to repair damaged equipment or re-engineer old, outdated components.

Field Services – Field installations and maintenance services for private wireless deployments and communication service provider networks.

Engineering Services – specialists that help extend the life of networks and OEM equipment through development and fabrication solutions.

Fortress Assure – Continuous management and monitoring of private networks, edge data centers, dark fiber, and telecom software.

"Our broad range of services allows global OEMs to focus on growing their business without the worry of logistics, repair, and support for their solutions," said John Shelnutt, president and chief executive officer, Fortress Solutions. "Our team brings decades of experience in helping companies drive new economies with our professional, managed, and technical services."

About Fortress Solutions

Fortress Solution is a services and software analytics company, solving complex problems and creating value by building, maintaining and repairing communications networks. Trusted by leading communication service providers and enterprises worldwide, Fortress Solutions' approach includes envisioning, designing, constructing, and nurturing communication network infrastructure. Find out more www.fortsol.com.

