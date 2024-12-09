Fortress Solutions Names Dan Lakey as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Strategic Growth and Strengthen FortressONE Platform

PLANO, Texas , Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortress Solutions, a global leader in telecom and technology services, announces the appointment of Dan Lakey as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With a proven track record of delivering exceptional business results and fostering customer outcome success, Lakey will lead the company's revenue generation strategies, driving growth across key markets and expanding the reach of the FortressONE platform.

Lakey has over 30 years of experience that has been dedicated entirely to the telecommunication industry holding titles from Engineer for Verizon/NYNEX to Americas Sales Leader at VMWare/GENBAND, and Media & Entertainment Market Leader at HPE. Lakey joined Fortress in 2021 as Sr. Vice President of 5G Sales and Business Development and with his expertise Fortress has expanded into new markets including OEM operations outsourcing, private 5G and wireless technologies, and engineering services.

"Dan's extensive experience and results-driven approach make him the ideal leader to help accelerate our growth and continue our mission of delivering unparalleled service and value to our customers," said John Shelnutt, President and CEO of Fortress Solutions. "His vision will be instrumental as we strengthen our position as a trusted partner for complex global logistics, signature repair, advanced technical support, field services, and other managed services."

With Lakey at the helm of revenue strategy, Fortress Solutions is poised to capitalize on new opportunities, grow its customer base, and continue leading the way in managed services and support solutions.

FortressONE, the Fortress premier managed service platform, offers comprehensive solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and enterprise customers. Under Lakey's leadership, the platform will further evolve to meet the growing demand for scalable, innovative, and service-driven solutions in targeted sectors, including telecommunications, private networks, and edge infrastructure.

"I am honored for my new role at Fortress Solutions and to build on our legacy of customer-first innovation," said Lakey. "I look forward to continue working with the incredible team at Fortress and to expand the FortressONE platform and further solidify our presence in key markets."

About Fortress

Fortress Solutions is a global provider of technical and logistical services, offering best-in-class signature repair, global logistics, advanced technical support, field services and other managed service solutions. Through its FortressONE platform, the company delivers innovative, scalable solutions to help customers achieve operational excellence and stay ahead in today's fast-evolving technology landscape. Find out more www.fortsol.com.

