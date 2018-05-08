Fortress Spin-Off, LayerOne, Announces Official Launch of Real-Time, Cloud-Based, Multi-Asset Investment Management Solution

NEW YORK, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LayerOne Financial L.P., an independent, global provider of agile financial technology for the institutional investment management community, today announced the official release of PortfolioOne, the company's powerful front-to-back office, multi-asset class investment management platform.
LayerOne, a Fortress Investment Group spin-off, began independent operations in 2017 and currently supports a diverse, growing client base with over $100 billion in AUM.
The PortfolioOne platform, which LayerOne acquired from Fortress, was designed to fully support financial institutions' Portfolio and Risk Management, Operations, Treasury, Compliance, Data Warehousing, Reporting and Workflow functions in a powerful, cloud-hosted, end-to-end package. The system was engineered and refined over more than a decade to support Fortress's diverse business lines, which will continue to leverage the solution as LayerOne clients.
"We are excited to officially announce the availability of PortfolioOne, a truly unique, multi-asset-class product offering," said Brian Piscopo, LayerOne CEO. "PortfolioOne offers a cost-effective, fully-featured, enterprise-grade option to fund managers and financial institutions of all sizes and levels of complexity. What has previously taken years of complex systems integrations and analytic calibration to achieve is now available in modular, turn-key form through our cloud offering."
In addition to accommodating a wide array of fund structures, valuation methodologies and asset classes, PortfolioOne is backed by a 24/7 professional services team to onboard, customize and deploy right-sized client solutions.
Key platform features include:
- Fully-Calibrated Analytic Models and Market Data
- Real-time P/L, Sensitivities, Portfolio Risk, and Performance Attribution
- Customizable Reporting with Multi-Level Tagging
- Hypothetical Trade Structuring
- Scenario Analysis
- Regulatory and Mandate Compliance Monitoring
- EMS and Middleware Integration
- Automated Trade Allocations
- Pre-populated Global Security Master
- Streamlined OTC Deal Entry
- Cash and Collateral Management
- Commission Analysis
- Restricted Trading List Management
- Proactive Operational, Risk, and Compliance Alerting
- Extensible Data Model and APIs
About LayerOne
LayerOne is an independent, leading-edge financial technology company providing innovative financial technology solutions to the investment management community. Our market leading product, PortfolioOne, is an all-in-one, hosted, front-to-back office investment management platform supporting a broader range of asset classes than any other portfolio management system on the market. For more information on LayerOne, please visit www.layer-one.com.
