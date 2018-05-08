Fortress Spin-Off, LayerOne, Announces Official Launch of Real-Time, Cloud-Based, Multi-Asset Investment Management Solution

The PortfolioOne platform, which LayerOne acquired from Fortress, was designed to fully support financial institutions' Portfolio and Risk Management, Operations, Treasury, Compliance, Data Warehousing, Reporting and Workflow functions in a powerful, cloud-hosted, end-to-end package. The system was engineered and refined over more than a decade to support Fortress's diverse business lines, which will continue to leverage the solution as LayerOne clients.

"We are excited to officially announce the availability of PortfolioOne, a truly unique, multi-asset-class product offering," said Brian Piscopo, LayerOne CEO. "PortfolioOne offers a cost-effective, fully-featured, enterprise-grade option to fund managers and financial institutions of all sizes and levels of complexity. What has previously taken years of complex systems integrations and analytic calibration to achieve is now available in modular, turn-key form through our cloud offering."

In addition to accommodating a wide array of fund structures, valuation methodologies and asset classes, PortfolioOne is backed by a 24/7 professional services team to onboard, customize and deploy right-sized client solutions.

Key platform features include:

Fully-Calibrated Analytic Models and Market Data

Real-time P/L, Sensitivities, Portfolio Risk, and Performance Attribution

Customizable Reporting with Multi-Level Tagging

Hypothetical Trade Structuring

Scenario Analysis

Regulatory and Mandate Compliance Monitoring

EMS and Middleware Integration

Automated Trade Allocations

Pre-populated Global Security Master

Streamlined OTC Deal Entry

Cash and Collateral Management

Commission Analysis

Restricted Trading List Management

Proactive Operational, Risk, and Compliance Alerting

Extensible Data Model and APIs

For further information or to arrange a demonstration, please visit www.layer-one.com or contact Alicia Szybillo at aszybillo@layer-one.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About LayerOne

LayerOne is an independent, leading-edge financial technology company providing innovative financial technology solutions to the investment management community. Our market leading product, PortfolioOne, is an all-in-one, hosted, front-to-back office investment management platform supporting a broader range of asset classes than any other portfolio management system on the market. For more information on LayerOne, please visit www.layer-one.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortress-spin-off-layerone-announces-official-launch-of-real-time-cloud-based-multi-asset-investment-management-solution-300644791.html

SOURCE LayerOne Financial

Related Links

http://layer-one.com

