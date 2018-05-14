Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec

During the Drone Day event, CyPhy Works will launch its tethered PARC™ drone over the area and Fortress UAV will broadcast live video of the event during the day. The CyPhy Works Persistent Aerial Reconnaissance and Communications platform, PARC, is a ground-powered drone that can stay aloft for weeks at a time in all weather conditions.

Additionally, representatives from DJI, Yuneec and Stampede Global will be available to show off their latest high-tech drones and technology. There will be live flight demonstrations of the DJI Mavic Air and the new enterprise DJI Matrice 210 enterprise drone by the North Texas PSURT team. Intel will also be at the Fortress UAV Drone Day with their Intel Falcon 8+ System.

According to Brendon Mills, CEO of Fortress UAV, "We are very excited to host our first Drone Day event at Fortress UAV. The event will showcase drone technology that is used for public safety and enterprise applications to the general public. Our intent is to take the Drone Day event on tour to different cities during 2018 and 2019."

The general public is invited to attend the event on June 1st, 2018 at the Fortress UAV headquarters, located at 2200 10th Street, Plano, Texas 75054. Please RSVP at https://www.fortressuav.com/droneday18/.

About Fortress UAV

Fortress UAV is a subsidiary of Fortress Solutions and supports repair, hangar services, and logistics for drone operators in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Fortress UAV is an authorized dealer for DJI drones and an authorized repair center for Yuneec. Fortress Solutions, the parent of Fortress UAV, has been focused on high quality electronic systems repair since 2002. With three facilities in the U.S. and over 245 employees in repair services, Fortress UAV is the largest and most comprehensive facility for drone repair in North America. Fortress UAV supports repairs from consumers / prosumers, OEMs, and big-box retailers. Fortress UAV can be reached at http://www.fortressUAV.com. The Fortress UAV Twitter account is @FortressUAV.

